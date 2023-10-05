Home States Telangana

Curb flow of cash, ganja to ensure free & fair elections: ECI to Telangana police

The DEOs, SPs and CPs of all three Commissionerates have given presentations on poll preparedness in the State to the ECI. 

Published: 05th October 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

ECI, Election Commission

A view of Election Commission of India office in New Delhi – PTI Photo (File Photo | PTI)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  ‘’If you want to conduct free and fair Assembly polls in Telangana, you have to control the influence of cash, liquor and freebies like gold and silver metals, drugs and ganja,’’ the officials of Election Commission of India (ECI) instructed three Police Commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda, District Collectors, Superintendent of Police and district election authorities. If there is any leniency found in the conduct of polls, the ECI will not tolerate and action will be initiated against the erring authorities in this regard.  

The election body led by Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel held a meeting with senior officials from various departments, DCs and SP. The DEOs, SPs and CPs of all three Commissionerates have given presentations on poll preparedness in the State to the ECI.

The ECI officials asked them to hold polls in a fair manner without favouring any political parties. 
Citing an example, the ECI officials pointed out that Mahbubnagar district was connected with Hyderabad, Goa and other cities. Why have no drug seizures affected in this district, why have no cases been registered in the Mahbubnagar district and why no questioning has been done over the functioning of police officials in this regard? The ECI officials also enquired about rowdy sheeters, mafia gangs and others and told them that they were not satisfied with the police authorities.

They instructed the SPs of all districts to pull up socks and step up their efforts to curb the free flow of liquor and cash. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assembly polls Telangana liquor freebies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp