Curb flow of cash, ganja to ensure free & fair elections: ECI to Telangana police

HYDERABAD: ‘’If you want to conduct free and fair Assembly polls in Telangana, you have to control the influence of cash, liquor and freebies like gold and silver metals, drugs and ganja,’’ the officials of Election Commission of India (ECI) instructed three Police Commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda, District Collectors, Superintendent of Police and district election authorities. If there is any leniency found in the conduct of polls, the ECI will not tolerate and action will be initiated against the erring authorities in this regard.

The election body led by Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel held a meeting with senior officials from various departments, DCs and SP. The DEOs, SPs and CPs of all three Commissionerates have given presentations on poll preparedness in the State to the ECI.

The ECI officials asked them to hold polls in a fair manner without favouring any political parties.

Citing an example, the ECI officials pointed out that Mahbubnagar district was connected with Hyderabad, Goa and other cities. Why have no drug seizures affected in this district, why have no cases been registered in the Mahbubnagar district and why no questioning has been done over the functioning of police officials in this regard? The ECI officials also enquired about rowdy sheeters, mafia gangs and others and told them that they were not satisfied with the police authorities.

They instructed the SPs of all districts to pull up socks and step up their efforts to curb the free flow of liquor and cash.

