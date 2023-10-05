Don’t believe Congress guarantees, BRS to unveil more welfare measures: KTR

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY/ADILABAD: Asserting that the BRS is not a ‘B-Team’ of any party, BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday called upon voters to ensure that candidates fielded by both the Congress and BJP lose their deposits.

Referring to a song in the popular movie ‘Rangasthalam’ titled ‘Naganna Agattununtavaa..,’ Rama Rao urged voters to make a conscious choice in the elections. He said that ‘Agattununtavva’ symbolised the 60-year history of Congress and its misdeeds, while ‘Eegattu’ represented the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s welfare and development programmes.

During his tour of Banswada town in Kamareddy district, and later of Nirmal district, Rama Rao inaugurated several development programmes and addressed public meetings where he spoke of the progress achieved by Telangana under the leadership of KCR.

Rama Rao assured people that the BRS would soon unveil its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections and cautioned the people against being swayed by the “6 Guarantees” of the Congress. Questioning the integrity of Congress leaders, the minister alleged that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy was a hardcore RSS man.

“It’s a case of Godse sitting in Gandhi Bhavan,” Rama Rao said, adding that Revanth was promoting a divisive ideology and that people needed to be vigilant against such leaders. “Revanth Reddy demanded

`25 crore from a leader for a party ticket, and the leader attempted suicide,” he alleged.

“The Modi government adopted a step-motherly attitude towards Telangana, he alleged. “Of every rupee paid by the people of Telangana to the Centre in the form of taxes, the Centre is returning only 46 paise in the form of grants to the State,” the minister said.

In Nirmal, he said that the BRS prioritises schemes for the welfare of economically disadvantaged people.

Rama Rao laid foundation stones and inaugurated various developmental activities in Nirmal district, including the inauguration of a lift irrigation project under the Kaleshwaram project, the launch of an oil palm industry and Mission Bhagiratha project.

NANDIKANTI SRIDHAR, EX-DCC CHIEF, JOINS BRS

Former Malkajgiri DCC president Nandikanti Sridhar, who resigned from the Congress on Monday, met BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday and joined the pink party.

