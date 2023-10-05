Dr Preethi suicide case: Anti-ragging cell to decide on Saif’s future 

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: A day after the Telangana High Court provided interim relief to Dr MA Saif Ali, the primary accused in the Dr Dharawath Preethi suicide case, Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) principal Dr Divvela Mohan Das on Wednesday said a meeting of the institute’s anti-ragging committee would be held soon, after which it will send its resolutions to the high court.

On Tuesday, the high court allowed Dr Saif, a second-year PG student at KMC, to attend his classes from the following day. He had approached the court in September as the college principal didn’t allow his entry into the classrooms even after a court order was issued claiming he didn’t receive a copy of the order. Dr Saif was suspended from attending classes earlier for his alleged role in the suicide of Dr Preethi, a first-year PG student, in February.

While observing that it is not right to act arbitrarily without considering the explanation of the accused, the court on Tuesday issued instructions to KMC’s anti-ragging committee and medical officers to re-conduct the investigation. However, it also noted that the decision of the anti-ragging committee would be considered final and binding.

Addressing the media, Dr Das said the college received the orders and permitted Dr Saif to attend the classes. The high court has asked the anti-ragging committee to deliberate on the issue and intimate its decision to the court in a few days. “A meeting of the anti-ragging committee will be held soon. The decision will be informed to the high court,” he added.

