Never allied with anyone since Telangana formation: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing his tirade against the BJP, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said the pink party had never entered into an alliance to contest in polls since the formation of Telangana.

Rama Rao took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, “BRS has never allied with anyone during polls ever since Telangana was formed despite several requests. In fact, it is the opposition that has come together, setting aside their ideological differences, to defeat the formidable KCR garu.”

“In 2018, the Biggest Jhoota Party, through its then State president Dr K Laxman, sent feelers to ally with the BRS,” he said, adding, “Could the offer have been made without the approval of his Delhi bosses? And BRS had rejected the offer outright the very next minute it was made. The political tourists with selective amnesia who are fabricating stories should know this.”

Don’t need BJP: KTR

“Let me pose a simple common-sense question: Why should BRS ally with a party that didn’t even secure deposits in 105 Assembly segments? Why would BRS require the support of the BJP in GHMC elections when we had the strength to stand on our own? We are fighters, not cheaters,” Rama Rao added.

HYDERABAD: Continuing his tirade against the BJP, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said the pink party had never entered into an alliance to contest in polls since the formation of Telangana. Rama Rao took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, “BRS has never allied with anyone during polls ever since Telangana was formed despite several requests. In fact, it is the opposition that has come together, setting aside their ideological differences, to defeat the formidable KCR garu.” “In 2018, the Biggest Jhoota Party, through its then State president Dr K Laxman, sent feelers to ally with the BRS,” he said, adding, “Could the offer have been made without the approval of his Delhi bosses? And BRS had rejected the offer outright the very next minute it was made. The political tourists with selective amnesia who are fabricating stories should know this.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Don’t need BJP: KTR “Let me pose a simple common-sense question: Why should BRS ally with a party that didn’t even secure deposits in 105 Assembly segments? Why would BRS require the support of the BJP in GHMC elections when we had the strength to stand on our own? We are fighters, not cheaters,” Rama Rao added.