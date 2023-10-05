Number of voters rises by 17 lakhs since January in Telangana

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The total number of voters in Telangana State is now 3,17,17,389, which is an increase of 17,42,470 voters or 5.8 per cent over January 5, 2023. As per the ‘Second Special Summary Revision’ (SSR) of photo electoral rolls-2023, the final electors were published on Wednesday.

Of the total number of electors, 1,58,71,493 are males, 1,58,43,339 are females and 2,557 belong to the third gender. There are 15,338 service electors and 2,780 overseas (NRI) electors. In the process of publication of the final roll, applications received before September 19, 2023, were disposed of. As a result, from the date of draft publication of the roll till September 28, as many as 17,01,087 additions, 6,10,694 deletions, and 5,80,208 corrections of entries were carried out.

Since the roll was frozen on September 28, to enable the generation of the final roll and printing; 57,617 applications received prior to September 19, 2023, could not be disposed of before the freezing of the roll. However, all these applications have now been disposed of.

The gender ratio of the electoral roll has improved from 992 on January 5 to 998 on October 4. The ratio in the 18 to 19 age group has improved from 707 to 743. There are 4,43,943 voters who are above 80 years and 5,06,493 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). The number of third-gender persons has increased to 2,557.

Though the final roll has been published, the exercise of continuous updation of the electoral roll will continue. All eligible persons (ones who turned 18 as on October 1, 2023) who could not make an application for enrolment earlier are once again requested to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll.

The Telangana Chief Electoral Office has requested the people to check their enrolment details like polling station, they are attached to by logging into voters.eci.gov.in or through the Voter Helpline App (VHA). In case of any mistakes in enrolment details, the elector can apply for correction using form 8, online or on VHA or through the BLO.

In an effort to purify electoral rolls, a lot of work has gone into detecting and making corrections to entries in the electoral roll. It is pertinent to mention that intensive efforts have been made in the last two years to purify the electoral roll. As a result of these efforts, a total of 22,02,168 dead, duplicate and shifted voters have been removed from the electoral roll.

About 4,89,574 voters are from the GHMC and surrounding areas. Further 2,47,756 dead voters have also been deleted from the electoral roll this year.

Also, multiple rounds of house-to-house surveys and verifications have been taken up and 14,24,694 corrections of entries have been done in the electoral roll in this year compared to the average 2-3 lakh corrections being done annually in the past.

Similarly, an exercise to verify all voters in houses having more than six voters was carried out. The addresses of 4,15,824 voters (mostly apartments/portions in the same building having the same door numbers) were corrected. Around 3,94,968 voters migrated within the assembly constituency from one polling station to another and 64,661 voters migrated from one assembly constituency to another, duly allotting the correct polling station. Similarly, house number corrections were carried out for 73,364 voters who were identified in ERONet as having null, zero or special character house numbers.

A major achievement of the present SSR is the enrolment of 5,32,990 between 18-19 years young voters from January 6 till September 28, 2023. As a result, the electoral rolls have 8,11,640 new voters in the 18-19 age. This constitutes 2.56 percent of the electoral roll. Never in the past was this percentage achieved. This was achieved by identifying 18 plus citizens in their colleges through a dedicated AERO and by other methods like obtaining a list of students who appeared in the class tenth exam from 2019 till 2022.

The CEO has reiterated that all pending claims and objections will be disposed of. It has requested that those eligible citizens who have not applied yet must file their application in form-6 for new enrolment or form-8 for shifting within or outside the AC.

These applications can be filed up to 10 days before the last date of filing nominations. All applications can be filed through voters.eci.gov.in / Voter Helpline App (VHA) or by contacting the BLO. In case of any complaints, citizens may contact the voter helpline 1950 of ECI. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad District voters can verify their names in the final electoral rolls available in the ERO’s Offices or ECI website https://voters.eci.gov.in or in the CEO’s website www.ceotelangana.nic.in or by downloading the Voters Helpline App and submit their claims and objections if any in Form-6, Form-7, and Form-8 under continuous updation of the voters’ list.

The claims received in form-6 before 10 days of the last date of nominations will be processed and considered for inclusion in the electoral rolls.

For further assistance, voters can contact the Electoral Registration Officer or Booth Level Officer of the respective station or call on toll-free No.1950.

5 LAKH MORE VOTERS IN 18-19 AGE GROUP

A major achievement of the present SSR is the enrolment of 5,32,990 voters between 18-19 years from January 6 till September 28. As a result, there are 8,11,640 new voters in the 18-19 age group.

The gender ratio of the electoral roll has improved from 992 on January 5 to 998 on October 4. The ratio in the 18 to 19 age group has improved from 707 to 743. There are 4,43,943 voters who are above 80 years and 5,06,493 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). The number of third-gender persons has increased to 2,557. Though the final roll has been published, the exercise of continuous updation of the electoral roll will continue. All eligible persons (ones who turned 18 as on October 1, 2023) who could not make an application for enrolment earlier are once again requested to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll. The Telangana Chief Electoral Office has requested the people to check their enrolment details like polling station, they are attached to by logging into voters.eci.gov.in or through the Voter Helpline App (VHA). 