‘Superfine rice to be part of PDS’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a strategic move ahead of the Assembly elections, the Congress is set to make an announcement to include ‘Sanna Biyyam’, a superfine variety of rice, in the public distribution system (PDS), if the party comes to power.

Implementing this would address the persistent quality issues with coarse rice distributed through the PDS, which often finds its way into the black market. The Congress believes that including this variety of superfine rice in the PDS will not only rectify this problem but also attract beneficiaries to the PDS.

The decision is driven by the belief that the move will prove to be highly beneficial to the state’s farmers who have increasingly been cultivating this variety of superfine rice. Additionally, the party sees this as a strategic step to reduce dependency on the Union government for paddy procurement from local farmers.

In an informal conversation with reporters, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy confirmed that the party has taken this decision and the manifesto committee is deliberating the implementation details.

