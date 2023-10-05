Home States Telangana

‘Superfine rice to be part of PDS’

The decision is driven by the belief that the move will prove to be highly beneficial to the state’s farmers who have increasingly been cultivating this variety of superfine rice.

Published: 05th October 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a strategic move ahead of the Assembly elections, the Congress is set to make an announcement to include ‘Sanna Biyyam’, a superfine variety of rice, in the public distribution system (PDS), if the party comes to power. 

Implementing this would address the persistent quality issues with coarse rice distributed through the PDS, which often finds its way into the black market. The Congress believes that including this variety of superfine rice in the PDS will not only rectify this problem but also attract beneficiaries to the PDS.

The decision is driven by the belief that the move will prove to be highly beneficial to the state’s farmers who have increasingly been cultivating this variety of superfine rice. Additionally, the party sees this as a strategic step to reduce dependency on the Union government for paddy procurement from local farmers.
In an informal conversation with reporters, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy confirmed that the party has taken this decision and the manifesto committee is deliberating the implementation details.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assembly elections Congress Superfine rice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp