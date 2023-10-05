Home States Telangana

Telangana: 7-day State-wide bicycle campaign flagged off

Ravi Sambari of HCR said voters should also focus on their wellbeing on the most important day of democracy.

Published: 05th October 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Election commissioner Rajiv Kumar. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a call for active bodies and an active voice in democracy, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar flagged off a seven-day State-wide bicycle campaign at the Durgam Cheruvu Cable bridge on Wednesday. The campaign is being organised by the Election Commission of India in collaboration with Hyderabad Cycling Revolution (HCR), a community that promotes active mobility in the city.  

Seven cyclists — Rajesh, P Manogyan Yadav, Vijay Prasad, Ullas, Animesh Deshmukh, Lavanya Kesari and Ratna Kumar — will pedal through major districts of the State and return to Hyderabad on October 10. They will spread awareness about the importance of voting and the different stages of the electoral process.

Speaking on the collaboration, Anjani T of HCR said that the community proposed the concept of #CyclingToVote and a voter awareness ride throughout the State, which was welcomed by the Election Commission of Telangana.

Ravi Sambari of HCR said voters should also focus on their wellbeing on the most important day of democracy. “Most polling booths will be within a radius of 2 to 5 km. If the distance is less than 2 km, we urge voters to walk.”

