Telangana Congress drafts a ‘visionary’ manifesto

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Revealing the party’s vision for the State, TPCC election manifesto committee chairman D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday said that the party is crafting a practical election manifesto that would “shape the hearts and minds of the people”.

“Our manifesto will become a topic of serious discussion from the grassroots to the State capital. We are drafting it with a scientific approach so that we do not have to go for any significant cuts to non-plan expenditures,” he said. Two days ago, Sridhar Babu engaged with various sections of society in Nizamabad to discuss their concerns and gather opinions.

Speaking to TNIE, he shared his view of the State’s financial outlook, stating that from the 2024-25 financial year, the State budget would witness an increase of `2.85 lakh crore annually, with continued growth projected at 30% to 40% each year. “Approximately 65% to 70% of budget allocations would be effectively utilised by the Congress government,” Sridhar Babu said.

He exuded confidence that by stopping budget allocations for certain non-essential contractor works from Andhra Pradesh, a Congress government could ensure the implementation of its election manifesto. He also raised concerns about projects like the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme, which, despite their considerable cost, failed to yield substantial results. Sridhar Babu pledged to review such expenditures and prevent wasteful spending.

He went on to outline six guarantees and several assurances, including addressing employment generation issues and providing small-scale benefits to the people.

The TPCC manifesto will promise international schools at the mandal level on the lines of the Hyderabad Model School. Sridhar Babu reminded us that the Congress started mandal-level model schools and KGBV schools.

To alleviate the losses faced by farmers at paddy purchasing centres, the manifesto will promise `500 per quintal to paddy farmers and an additional `10,000 to each farmer for the paddy sold.

NIZAMABAD: Revealing the party’s vision for the State, TPCC election manifesto committee chairman D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday said that the party is crafting a practical election manifesto that would “shape the hearts and minds of the people”. “Our manifesto will become a topic of serious discussion from the grassroots to the State capital. We are drafting it with a scientific approach so that we do not have to go for any significant cuts to non-plan expenditures,” he said. Two days ago, Sridhar Babu engaged with various sections of society in Nizamabad to discuss their concerns and gather opinions. Speaking to TNIE, he shared his view of the State’s financial outlook, stating that from the 2024-25 financial year, the State budget would witness an increase of `2.85 lakh crore annually, with continued growth projected at 30% to 40% each year. “Approximately 65% to 70% of budget allocations would be effectively utilised by the Congress government,” Sridhar Babu said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He exuded confidence that by stopping budget allocations for certain non-essential contractor works from Andhra Pradesh, a Congress government could ensure the implementation of its election manifesto. He also raised concerns about projects like the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme, which, despite their considerable cost, failed to yield substantial results. Sridhar Babu pledged to review such expenditures and prevent wasteful spending. He went on to outline six guarantees and several assurances, including addressing employment generation issues and providing small-scale benefits to the people. The TPCC manifesto will promise international schools at the mandal level on the lines of the Hyderabad Model School. Sridhar Babu reminded us that the Congress started mandal-level model schools and KGBV schools. To alleviate the losses faced by farmers at paddy purchasing centres, the manifesto will promise `500 per quintal to paddy farmers and an additional `10,000 to each farmer for the paddy sold.