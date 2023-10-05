Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court stays acquisition of land for Bhadradri thermal power station

The petitioner argued that the acquisition violated the essential provisions of Act 30 of 2013, rendering it illegal and urged the court to quash it. 

Published: 05th October 2023

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Mummaneni Sudheer Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday quashed a notification seeking to acquire land for a new railway line on the grounds of non-compliance with Section 42(3) of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013. 

The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by Sode Seethamma from Vippalasingaram village of Manuguru mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, challenging the decision of the authorities to acquire her land for constructing a new railway line from Manuguru Railway Station to Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS-4).

After considering the arguments, the court set aside the land acquisition notification and warned the authorities to acquire the subject properties only by strictly adhering to the provisions of the Act, 2013. 
 

