Telangana: Three held for killing woman, robbing gold

The police recovered a gold chain weighing 26.5 gram and an earring valued at `1.50 lakh. They seized a car, a knife and a mobile phone. 

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The Huzurabad police, in collaboration with officials from the Central Crime Station, apprehended a three-member gang for robbing and murdering a 58-year-old woman named Gundarapu Prameela on Sunday. 

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police A Laxminarayana said that the suspects have been produced before the court on Wednesday. 

He said special teams were formed to nab the trio after a relative of the victim filed a complaint.

The accused have been identified as Shaik Gouse Pasha, a lorry cleaner, Venkady Mohan, and Md Noorzahan, all of whom hail from Karimnagar. It is learnt that Pasha had a history of involvement in theft cases in the Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, having previously served time in jail before being released.

