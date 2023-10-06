AIMIM chief asks community to be wary of Revanth’s RSS background

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi cautioned the Muslims of Telangana to be wary of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s past association with the RSS and BJP, and urged the people not to trust the Congress.

Addressing a public meeting in Golconda on Thursday night, Owaisi criticised Revanth for claiming that Owaisis originally came from Maharashtra.

“TPCC president is speaking the language of RSS and the writings of its leaders like Golwalkar and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, who have repeatedly been claiming in their literature that Muslims didn’t belong to India and that they all came from elsewhere,” he said.

“I had seen the present TPCC president campaign with Kishan Reddy in the Karwan constituency in 1999. First, he was in ABVP, then RSS, BJP and TDP, before becoming the TPCC president. Your entire history is with us,” he said.

