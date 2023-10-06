Home States Telangana

AIMIM chief asks community to be wary of Revanth’s RSS background

Addressing a public meeting in Golconda on Thursday night, Owaisi criticised Revanth for claiming that Owaisis originally came from Maharashtra.

Published: 06th October 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi gestures as he addresses the media in Hyderabad. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi cautioned the Muslims of Telangana to be wary of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s past association with the RSS and BJP, and urged the people not to trust the Congress.

Addressing a public meeting in Golconda on Thursday night, Owaisi criticised Revanth for claiming that Owaisis originally came from Maharashtra.

“TPCC president is speaking the language of RSS and the writings of its leaders like Golwalkar and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, who have repeatedly been claiming in their literature that Muslims didn’t belong to India and that they all came from elsewhere,” he said.

“I had seen the present TPCC president campaign with Kishan Reddy in the Karwan constituency in 1999. First, he was in ABVP, then RSS, BJP and TDP, before becoming the TPCC president. Your entire history is with us,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIMIM Owaisi Telangana TPCC Revanth Reddy RSS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp