BJP, BRS working together, trying to dent our prospects: Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the BRS and BJP have been working together since 2014, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that these two parties, while pretending to be rivals, were trying to damage the prospects of the Congress.

Revanth was addressing the gathering after welcoming several BRS leaders, including MPTCs and ZPTCs, into the Congress fold at his residence here in the city.

Referring to the comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s response to that, Revanth said: “KCR hailed Modi more than the chief ministers of the BJP-ruled States. Modi too showered praises on KCR during the inauguration of Mission Bhagiratha. Parliamentary records show that the BRS supported all the decisions of the BJP government.”

“After returning from Delhi just before dissolving the State Assembly, KCR gave appointments only to the BJP leaders. The BJP leaders covered up their meeting they had with the BRS leadership as if they went to request for establishing former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee memorial park, which never materialised,” he added.

“Under the pretext of setting up a memorial park, they hatched a conspiracy to dent the prospects of Congress,” Revanth alleged. He claimed that there is a wave in favour of the Congress in the State and they will form the government after the upcoming elections.

Kasireddy, Manohar may join Cong today

Hyderabad: MLC Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, who recently quit the ruling BRS, and Rangareddy District Co-operative Central Bank (DCCB) chairman Manohar Reddy will be joining the Congress at Delhi on Friday. The grand old party is likely to field Narayana Reddy and Manohar Reddy from Kalwakurthi and Tandur Assembly segments.

