BRS launches Operation Aakarsh to lure disgruntled Congress leaders

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BRS has launched Operation Aakarsh to lure disgruntled leaders from the Congress, which is facing dissidence in its ranks. The ruling party is trying to reach out to the elements in the Congress who are feeling restive as the party leadership is taking a long to finalise candidates for the Assembly seats. The Congress has opened its doors to prominent leaders, including MLAs and MLCs, from rival parties.

Similarly, the BRS is trying to land big fish in Congress with the intent to weaken the party. Top BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao are going to implement Operation Aakarsh in a bid to deliver a deadly blow to Congress. In several Assembly segments, sitting MLAs and candidates have initiated measures to onboard unhappy leaders, including corporators, ZPTCs, MPTCs, sarpanches and former elected leaders, into the party. Sources said that the Congress would suffer rude jolts once it finalises candidates as those not getting tickets, including former ministers and former MLAs, might join the ranks of the ruling party.

Waiting for Cong to announce its list

Though TPCC president A Revanth Reddy says time and again that not less than 34 seats will be allotted to BC candidates, there is a growing suspicion that it may not come true. The BRS is waiting for the announcement of candidates so that it can onboard the BC leaders, who do not make the cut.The BRS has already made a list of Congress leaders who may not get the tickets for the seats they are interested in. Once the Congress list is out, the BRS would spread the net to catch them.

Several aspirants including former MLAs, former MPs, ZPTC members and senior leaders of the party from the OBC community are in touch with ministers and are waiting for the official word on candidates. A senior leader of the Congress, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that one-third of leaders who joined the party recently are likely to get tickets, denying opportunity to those who are loyal to the party.

“If the leaders who are in the party for decades are not considered at the time of the allotment of tickets, why should they stay in the party, wasting time and money?” he asked.

Young leaders lost hope in the grand old party

A former minister expressed his unhappiness over the leadership encouraging “parachute” leaders.He said that these “parachute” leaders will not remain loyal to the party. If the other party forms the government, they will be the first to jump ship, he said. The leaders warn the party leadership that if they continue to encourage “parachute” leaders, very soon there will be no one to bear the flag of the party. The younger generation has already lost hope in the party, which does not augur well for the Congress.

A BRS MLC said that party-hopping is common at the time of elections. But what is not a fair practice is that after promising 34 seats to the BCs, the Congress should not go back on its promise.“If it does, it is nothing but cheating the OBC communities. The BRS will surely provide political space for them,” he said.

