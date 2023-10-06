CEC tells Telangana government to keep strict vigil on money flow during polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is committed to conducting free, fair, transparent and inducement-free elections for the upcoming Telangana Assembly, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said on Thursday.

Accompanied by election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, he was speaking to the media after reviewing the preparedness for the Assembly polls for the last three days. Rajiv Kumar said that a very loud and clear message has been given to enforcement agencies to act strictly against the use of money power during elections.

“Freebies and money distribution will be on our radar. We have directed the government machinery, Central and State, to be vigilant, careful and strict about this. We are sure they (enforcement agencies) will act and if they do not act we will make them act,” Rajiv Kumar said.

Referring to online transactions, he said banks have been asked to keep a watch on online cash transfers in this regard. State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) was told not to allow cash dispensing vehicles to move after designated hours. Checking of cargo movement through non-scheduled chartered flights will also be taken up.

To prevent any sort of inducement of voters through interstate borders with Karnataka, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, as many as 148 police checkposts would be set up, the CEC said, adding that the entry and exit of people would be strictly monitored.

He said that voters and candidates must download different apps developed by the ECI, such as e-Vigil, Suvidha portal, and KYC (Know Your Candidate), to participate and ensure free elections in Telangana. “One can upload videos or pictures taken by them on the e-Vigil app and election authorities will jump into action within a few minutes and ascertain the veracity of the complaint and take necessary action,” he said.

The CEC said illicit liquor retail outlets will be shut down and pending non-bailable warrants will be executed expeditiously. In an effort to prevent cases of impersonation by women voters, female staff will be deployed at polling stations.

Enforcement agencies have been instructed to adopt a coordinated approach rather than working in isolation. A specialised application will facilitate improved coordination and the sharing of information to monitor and prevent the influx of liquor, cash, freebies and drugs, he added.

ECI team meet representatives of political parties

Rajiv Kumar said that the ECI team during their visit to Telangana met representatives of national and regional political parties, district election office and police authorities to seek their opinion for the conduct of free and fair elections.

Certain political parties have requested the ECI to ensure that elections in Telangana are inducement-free while some parties urged the ECI to enhance the limit of poll expenditure and much more stringent steps to curb hate speech and impersonation, he added.

Earlier, the ECI had also made it mandatory for political parties to upload details of candidates with criminal antecedents on their websites or social media platforms. This apart, they would have to publish the details in one national and one regional newspaper as well.

Similarly, it was mandatory for candidates with criminal antecedents to publish information during their campaign period at least on three different occasions in newspapers and television channels, he said. Directions have been issued to District Electoral Officers (DEOs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to ensure the resolution of grievances and any complaints from political parties, Rajiv Kumar said.

Social media cells to combat spread of fake news

Voter information slips will be distributed promptly. Those voters on election duty are instructed to cast their postal ballots exclusively at the Voter Facilitation Centre. The ECI will also deploy observers to oversee the conduct of free and fair elections in the State. A social media cell will be established at the district level to combat the spread of fake news.

DEOs are responsible for ensuring strict compliance with the ECI guidelines and directives regarding the secure movement and storage of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs). Polling parties are required to use official vehicles exclusively. Additionally, they should enhance their knowledge of electoral rules by referring to updated manuals and checklists.

Special services for PwDs

Rajiv Kumar said the number of first-time voters is 8.11 lakh, whereas the number of voters who are aged above 80 is 4.43 lakh, of which 7,689 are centenarians.“For the first time in Telangana, there would be a facility available for all our senior citizens aged above 80 to vote from the comfort of their home,” he said adding that, similarly, persons with disabilities — those with more than 40% disability —- can also vote from home. A facility would be made available for all senior citizens aged 80 and above to vote from their homes.

The senior citizens and PwDs who want to exercise this option must fill out Form 12D within five days of the election notification, adding that the ECI would then deploy a team along with representatives of political parties to visit their homes and enable them to cast their votes. The entire exercise would be videographed with a small compartment to ensure privacy as in polling booths.

