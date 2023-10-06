Home States Telangana

‘Dissatisfied’ leaders included in Telangana BJP panels

Former MP Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has been made the chairman of the screening committee. P Muralidhar Rao has been named the chairman of the ‘charge-sheet committee’.

Bandi Sanjay

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State BJP on Thursday silenced the rumour-mongers, who have been claiming that some of its leaders were going to shift their loyalties to the Congress or the BRS, by constituting various committees and entrusting key responsibilities to those who expressed ‘dissatisfaction’ in recent times.

The party formed 14 committees and those include manifesto and publicity, charge-sheet, election commission issues, screening (party workers), agitation, SC and ST constituencies’ coordination, media, social media, influencers outreach, social outreach, campaign issues/talking points, headquarters coordination and public meetings committees.

BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay will head the public meetings committee and BJP vice-president DK Aruna will lead the influencers outreach panel. Former MP M Vijayshanthi will be the chairperson of the agitations committee.

Ex-minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy has been made the chairman of the election commission issues committee,  MLA M Raghunandan Rao will head the media committee, MP D Arvind will lead the social media committee.

