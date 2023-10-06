Lack of sanitation blamed as viral fever rises in Nizamabad

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Viral fevers are on the rise in both urban and rural areas of Nizamabad, with government and private hospitals witnessing a surge in patients across all age groups. Children, youth, middle-aged, and elderly individuals are all experiencing symptoms such as colds, body aches, sneezing, and other signs of viral fevers. The spike in such fevers is being attributed to a change in weather.

According to sources, a lack of sanitation in residential areas and stagnant water are contributing factors to the rise in viral fevers. This situation is prevalent in both rural and urban areas, leading to overcrowding at private hospitals, particularly in the Khaleelwadi locality.Dr Prathima Raj, superintendent of Nizamabad Government General Hospital (GGH), said that the daily outpatient (OP) count has been steadily increasing, ranging from 1100 to 1400 patients.

A large number of these patients exhibit symptoms of fever. Currently, 78 viral fever patients are admitted as inpatients at the GGH, with six persons undergoing treatment for Dengue. Dr Prathima assured that all patients’ conditions are stable. District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) M Sudharshanam, speaking to TNIE, said that while viral fever cases are being reported, the situation is under control.

From January to September, over 350 cases of dengue were registered, with 170 cases in September alone.

All patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. He noted that some private hospitals are conducting dengue tests, which is causing unnecessary concern among the public. He mentioned that local authorities and relevant departments are addressing sanitation issues.

Currently, the incidence of viral fevers is decreasing, and he expressed optimism that the situation will further improve in the coming days. Sudharshanam also assured that essential medicines are available in all hospitals.

