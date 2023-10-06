Home States Telangana

Lack of sanitation blamed as viral fever rises in Nizamabad

From January to September, over 350 cases of dengue were registered, with 170 cases in September alone.
All patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Published: 06th October 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Fever

Image used for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Viral fevers are on the rise in both urban and rural areas of Nizamabad, with government and private hospitals witnessing a surge in patients across all age groups. Children, youth, middle-aged, and elderly individuals are all experiencing symptoms such as colds, body aches, sneezing, and other signs of viral fevers. The spike in such fevers is being attributed to a change in weather.

According to sources, a lack of sanitation in residential areas and stagnant water are contributing factors to the rise in viral fevers. This situation is prevalent in both rural and urban areas, leading to overcrowding at private hospitals, particularly in the Khaleelwadi locality.Dr Prathima Raj, superintendent of Nizamabad Government General Hospital (GGH), said that the daily outpatient (OP) count has been steadily increasing, ranging from 1100 to 1400 patients.

A large number of these patients exhibit symptoms of fever. Currently, 78 viral fever patients are admitted as inpatients at the GGH, with six persons undergoing treatment for Dengue. Dr Prathima assured that all patients’ conditions are stable. District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) M Sudharshanam, speaking to TNIE, said that while viral fever cases are being reported, the situation is under control.

From January to September, over 350 cases of dengue were registered, with 170 cases in September alone.
All patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. He noted that some private hospitals are conducting dengue tests, which is causing unnecessary concern among the public. He mentioned that local authorities and relevant departments are addressing sanitation issues.

Currently, the incidence of viral fevers is decreasing, and he expressed optimism that the situation will further improve in the coming days.  Sudharshanam also assured that essential medicines are available in all hospitals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Viral fevers Nizamabad sanitation dengue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp