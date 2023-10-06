Nadda to reveal BJP’s election strategy at Ghatkesar meeting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State President G Kishan Reddy announced that party president JP Nadda will preside over the extended State Council meeting to be held at Ghatkesar on Friday. The meeting will be attended by around 1,000 important leaders.

Addressing the media at the BJP party office in Nampally on Thursday, he said that Nadda will be revealing the roadmap and party’s plans for the coming Assembly elections during the meeting, which will also be attended by the party’s general secretaries BL Santhosh, Sunil Bansal, Tarun Chugh and Bandi Sanjay and its national office bearers. Kishan said that soon Assembly-level committees will also be formed as per Nadda’s instructions.

He also disclosed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing a public meeting in Adilabad on October 10, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be touring the State on October 20 and 21, and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and others will be addressing public meetings in the State later this month.

Holding Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao responsible for the delay in establishing a tribal university in the State, he said that 50 acres of forest land as well as some assigned land are available in Mulugu town, for which the State government is yet to get clearance for acquisition to build the university. He accused the State government of doing injustice to the tribals by not implementing 12 per cent reservations for them, and for linking the tribal reservation with religious reservation in the resolution, which was passed in the Assembly and sent to the Centre.

PRLIS cost escalated by Rs 22,000 crore

Hoping that the State government would at least present its arguments before the new Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal now to do justice to the farmers of Telangana, he felt that it was because of the corruption, delay and negligence of the State government that the cost of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) escalated by Rs 22,000 crore.“Jobs assured to PRLIS land oustees have not been given and the reservoirs under the project have not been completed, but the State government has been claiming that it has brought the entire south Telangana under irrigation,” he said.

