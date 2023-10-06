Siddipet to get 50-bed critical care block: Harish

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET/ MEDAK: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao has announced the construction of a 50-bed super specialty critical care block at a cost of Rs 23 crore in Siddipet.Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a 1,000-bed super speciality hospital here on Thursday, the minister said that medical facilities for the treatment of all ailments were made available in Siddipet.

“Hereafter, people of Siddipet need not go anywhere for medical treatment,” Harish Rao said and added that even children of poor people can dream of becoming doctors as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao made a commitment to set up a medical college in every district.

“Many students are coming to Telangana from other States to study medicine because of the availability of a number of seats in the colleges set up in every district. This reflects the level of progress achieved by Telangana,” asserted Harish Rao. Later, he laid the foundation stone for a cancer block in the Siddipet Government Hospital. Cancer treatment would be within the reach of all people in the district soon, he said.

Medak to get med college, 450-bed hospital

Harish Rao also laid the foundation stone for the construction of a medical college in Medak, with an estimated cost of Rs 180 crore, on Thursday. During a meeting held on this occasion, he announced the construction of a 450-bed hospital, also costing Rs 180 crore, in addition to the medical college.

Nursing staff redesignated

The government has redesignated nursing staff working in government hospitals, in response to the nurses’ appeals to enhance the dignity of their profession. From now, the staff nurse will be referred to as the nursing officer and the head nurse as the senior nursing officer

