Telangana asks KRMB to restrain AP from going ahead with Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Irrigation Department on Thursday urged the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to restrain Andhra Pradesh from carrying out Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) works as it was doing so without obtaining environmental clearance and in violation of NGT orders.

In a letter to KRMB chairman, TS engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar said: “Andhra Pradesh recently issued orders to carry out the works of Rayalaseema LIS under phase-1 for supplying drinking water to Rayalaseema region and for Chennai water supply during June and July by installing six pumps, at 2,913 cusecs each, total 17,500 cusecs from Srisailam reservoir. It is proposed to divert 59 tmcft of water to meet the requirements of Chennai water supply (35.23 tmcft) and Rayalaseema drinking water needs (8.6 tmcft)”.

The proposed Rayalaseema LIS, which is to cater to the needs of the outside basin, contravenes Bachawat Tribunal Award, Muralidhar contended. He recalled that the NGT restrained AP from going ahead with the construction of the project in December 2021, without obtaining pre-environmental clearance.

“In utter disregard to the NGT order, AP was proceeding with the works. It is permitted to divert only 1,500 cusecs from Srisailam towards the Chennai water supply scheme. But, in breach of the interstate agreement, the canal of Srisailam was expanded to draw 11,150 cusecs, later to 44,000 cusecs and now to over 80,000 cusecs. All these issues are pending before Brijesh Kumar Tribunal,” Muralidhar said in the latter, adding that AP’s hurry to expedite the works on Rayalaseema LIS will have a catastrophic effect on Telangana projects.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Irrigation Department on Thursday urged the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to restrain Andhra Pradesh from carrying out Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) works as it was doing so without obtaining environmental clearance and in violation of NGT orders. In a letter to KRMB chairman, TS engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar said: “Andhra Pradesh recently issued orders to carry out the works of Rayalaseema LIS under phase-1 for supplying drinking water to Rayalaseema region and for Chennai water supply during June and July by installing six pumps, at 2,913 cusecs each, total 17,500 cusecs from Srisailam reservoir. It is proposed to divert 59 tmcft of water to meet the requirements of Chennai water supply (35.23 tmcft) and Rayalaseema drinking water needs (8.6 tmcft)”. The proposed Rayalaseema LIS, which is to cater to the needs of the outside basin, contravenes Bachawat Tribunal Award, Muralidhar contended. He recalled that the NGT restrained AP from going ahead with the construction of the project in December 2021, without obtaining pre-environmental clearance.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “In utter disregard to the NGT order, AP was proceeding with the works. It is permitted to divert only 1,500 cusecs from Srisailam towards the Chennai water supply scheme. But, in breach of the interstate agreement, the canal of Srisailam was expanded to draw 11,150 cusecs, later to 44,000 cusecs and now to over 80,000 cusecs. All these issues are pending before Brijesh Kumar Tribunal,” Muralidhar said in the latter, adding that AP’s hurry to expedite the works on Rayalaseema LIS will have a catastrophic effect on Telangana projects.