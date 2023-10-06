Telangana High Court notice to Centre on election to SCCL unions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice NV Sravan Kumar, issued a directive to the Union Ministry of Labour and the Chief Labour Commissioner, to provide information by October 11 regarding the feasibility of holding elections for the 15 trade unions within the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

This directive comes at a time when the ECI is poised to announce the schedule for the Assembly elections for Telangana in November-December 2023, which may potentially strain the entire State machinery in Telangana due to election-related tasks. The background to this directive is a writ petition filed by the Singareni Collieries workers union, affiliated with AITUC, Kothagudem, seeking an extension of time to hold elections for the 15 trade unions within SCCL.

Initially, the single judge granted an extension until October. In response, SCCL requested a further one-month extension, which was denied by the single judge on September 23. The bench was adjudicating a writ appeal filed by SCCL, seeking a stay on the single judge’s order, which directed SCCL to conduct the verification of the majority union through a secret ballot in SCCL. The senior counsel representing SCCL requested the court to postpone the elections for one month, i.e. after December.

This request was made in light of the substantial logistics challenges involved, including six districts, 43,000 voters and over 700 State officers who would be engaged in the elections. The senior counsel emphasised that after the December general elections, the state machinery, including the police and revenue officials, would be freed from election-related duties and could be assigned to manage the SCCL elections. Furthermore, it was noted that out of the 15 trade unions, 13 had agreed to defer the elections in consideration of the impending general elections.

After considering the arguments presented by the senior counsel representing SCCL, the court questioned why the elections were not being conducted despite the court’s previous directions and extensions.

Consequently, the bench has issued notices to several parties, including the Union of India, the Ministry of Labour in New Delhi, Chief Labour Commissioner, Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, New Delhi, Singareni Collieries Workers Union affiliated with AITUC in Kothagudem, Regional Labour Commissioner in the Central Ministry of Labour, New Delhi, Telangana Boggu Gani Karimka Sangam in Godavarikhani, District Collector in Bhadradri Kothagudem, and the Special Chief Secretary in the Telangana Energy Department in Hyderabad. These parties have been directed to respond to the notices by October 11, 2023.

