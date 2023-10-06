Home States Telangana

Telangana launches 'Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme' for students in government schools

The scheme is applicable to all students studying in government and local bodies' schools on all working days.

Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme

Students from Musheerabad govt school in Hyderabad are having their breakfast as the CM's Breakfast Scheme is being introduced by the govt of Telangana. (Express/ Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana on Friday launched the 'Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme' for school children, aimed at feeding about 23 lakh government school students.

Telangana ministers including KT Rama Rao formally launched the scheme at different locations.

Speaking after the launch, Rama Rao said the scheme will be implemented throughout 27,147 government schools across the state.

"The breakfast is very nutritious. Taste is also very good," Rama Rao said. He said the menu includes Idly-Sambar, Wheat Rava Upma, Poori-Alu Korma, Tomato Bath, Kichidi, Millet Idly and Pongal, among other items.

Rama Rao asked the officials to ensure that the food quality is maintained and that random samples are collected to test the quality frequently and regularly.

A similar scheme in Tamil Nadu is being implemented for school children of classes I to V.

However, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wanted this to be implemented for students up to class 10, he further said.

The state government had earlier planned to launch the scheme for school children studying from classes 1 to 10, from October 24, Vijaya Dashami Day. However, it advanced the launch.

The scheme is applicable to all students studying in government and local bodies' schools on all working days, a Government Order had earlier said.

The scheme would be launched in an attempt to improve the nutritional status of school-going children, which has been a concern and also to alleviate the burden of working mothers, the BRS government had said.

