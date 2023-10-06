Turmeric Board to have wider representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three members will be nominated to the Turmeric Board from turmeric-producing states on a rotation basis, according to a gazette notification issued by the Central government. Apart from the chairperson, four members from the Ministries/Departments of the Central government dealing with commerce, agriculture farmers' welfare, Ayush and pharmaceuticals will be nominated to the board. The Centre will also nominate three turmeric growers and two members representing exporters to the Board.

According to the gazette, the objectives of the Turmeric Board are to promote new product development and value addition in turmeric; to promote awareness and consumption of turmeric and turmeric products in international markets; to facilitate market research in potential international markets for development of value-added turmeric products; facilitate creation and improvement of infrastructure and logistics for export of turmeric and turmeric products and encourage building of resilient and sustainable supply chains for turmeric and turmeric products by strengthening forward and backward linkages.

The gazette notification stated that India is the largest producer, consumer and exporter of turmeric in the world. In the Ayush system of medicine, it is known for its antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal and other medicinal properties. In order to harness the untapped potential of turmeric and turmeric products, the Central Government hereby constitutes the “National Turmeric Board”.

