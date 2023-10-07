Aspirants busy with lobbying, neglect Congress campaign in Telangana

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the party leadership takes steps to storm to power in the State, internal conflicts continue to pose the threat of undermining the electoral prospects of the Congress, so much so that the lack of groundwork, particularly at the booth level, has raised concerns about its ability to secure victory.

One major issue plaguing the Congress is the intense lobbying among party members for tickets which has created an atmosphere of uncertainty. Busy with lobbying, aspirants are staying put in Hyderabad and skipping essential meetings at the mandal and village levels. The State leadership’s failure to focus on preparing the groundwork and bolstering booth-level committees further compounds the challenges facing Congress.

In stark contrast, the BRS has been proactive, actively organising booth-level meetings and appointing in-charges for every 100 voters, boosting its campaign. At the Gandhi Bhavan, leaders responsible for election management are getting increasingly concerned about the factionalism among aspirants and their unwillingness to extend support for organising training camps for booth-level in-charges who play a crucial role in electioneering.

Sources say that Congress ticket aspirants are reluctant to conduct training programmes in their respective constituencies due to the lack of clarity regarding candidature. The non-commencement of groundwork poses a threat to the party’s chances in the upcoming elections, a senior leader admitted. In contrast, the BRS has strengthened its booth committees and has been engaging in regular activities and gathering feedback from booth-level in-charges.

Comparatively, the grand old party has not even reached 50% of the BRS level of election management.

With the election notification looming, the Congress faces an uphill battle to overcome internal conflicts, boost its grassroots efforts, and present a united front to secure victory in the race for power in Telangana.

