BL Santhosh sees hung House, BJP rule in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Predicting a hung Assembly in Telangana, BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh on Friday expressed confidence that the saffron party will come to power in the State in such an eventuality. Addressing around 1,100 party delegates at the extended state council meeting at the VBIT campus near Ghatkesar, Santhosh said that internal surveys conducted by the BJP indicate favourable conditions for the saffron party to come to power in the State.

The meeting commenced with BJP State President G Kishan Reddy’s address, followed by BJP national president JP Nadda’s speech during which he cited examples of how regional parties, claiming to represent local issues, have sprouted from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari and have ultimately become family-ruled parties indulging in massive corruption.

Senior party leaders M Vijayashanthi and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy met Nadda and attended the post-noon session of the meeting. They had skipped both the public meetings addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Telangana earlier this week.“Whether it is BRS or TRS, it’s ‘Bhrashtachar Rishwath Samithi’. It’s a family party. Even the Congress is not a national party as it’s run by Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi,” Nadda said. He said that regional parties have mushroomed everywhere as the Congress ignored the aspirations of the people of various States. “BJP is the only functioning national party,” he said.

Go to people with pride: Nadda to party workers

Stating that the various welfare schemes and infrastructural projects implemented by the NDA government have benefited the poor across the country, Nadda directed the party workers to expand their chests in pride and go to every house, informing the people about how their lives have improved due to BJP-led government’s initiatives at the Centre.

The party passed a political resolution holding the BRS government responsible for massive corruption in various projects and welfare schemes, and also for using repressive tactics against the BJP and its leaders who are agitating for people’s issues.

The BJP also resolved to end the “autocratic, corrupt and family rule” of the BRS and sought the people’s support for coming to power. The resolutions were introduced by BJP general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay and seconded by its election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender.

Thanksgiving time

Resolutions were also passed thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 mission and for conducting the G20 summit successfully. Resolutions thanking the Union Cabinet for a new Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal, National Turmeric Board and Sammakka-Sarakka Central Tribal Museum in Mulugu were also passed.It was decided in the meeting that the party workers will go to the people and explain the schemes introduced by the Centre while highlighting the corruption and failures of the local BRS MLAs.

Mass contact programmes

The meeting also decided that the BJP workers will go to the people from October 8 to 24, explaining what the BJP has done, and what it intends to do after coming to power in the State. The party plans to register 10 lakh beneficiaries for the PM Vishwakarma Yojna to impart skill training to artisans and offer them financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh on a war footing from October 10 to 31.

From October 8 to 13, party workers will be holding programmes in areas where turmeric is grown to celebrate the National Turmeric Board formation. It was also decided that the party workers would go to every tribal hamlet and explain to the residents how the tribal university was made possible.

The manifesto committee will be going to Assembly constituencies and take feedback from the people on their needs and demands to include them in the party manifesto. All the 14 committees formed for the elections will tour the constituencies.

The BJP plans to hold public meetings in all 33 districts of the State with Union Ministers and central leaders. It was decided at the meeting that all the 1,000-odd leaders in attendance would work to ensure the victory of the 119 candidates in the coming Assembly elections.

HYDERABAD: Predicting a hung Assembly in Telangana, BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh on Friday expressed confidence that the saffron party will come to power in the State in such an eventuality. Addressing around 1,100 party delegates at the extended state council meeting at the VBIT campus near Ghatkesar, Santhosh said that internal surveys conducted by the BJP indicate favourable conditions for the saffron party to come to power in the State. The meeting commenced with BJP State President G Kishan Reddy’s address, followed by BJP national president JP Nadda’s speech during which he cited examples of how regional parties, claiming to represent local issues, have sprouted from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari and have ultimately become family-ruled parties indulging in massive corruption. Senior party leaders M Vijayashanthi and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy met Nadda and attended the post-noon session of the meeting. They had skipped both the public meetings addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Telangana earlier this week.“Whether it is BRS or TRS, it’s ‘Bhrashtachar Rishwath Samithi’. It’s a family party. Even the Congress is not a national party as it’s run by Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi,” Nadda said. He said that regional parties have mushroomed everywhere as the Congress ignored the aspirations of the people of various States. “BJP is the only functioning national party,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Go to people with pride: Nadda to party workers Stating that the various welfare schemes and infrastructural projects implemented by the NDA government have benefited the poor across the country, Nadda directed the party workers to expand their chests in pride and go to every house, informing the people about how their lives have improved due to BJP-led government’s initiatives at the Centre. The party passed a political resolution holding the BRS government responsible for massive corruption in various projects and welfare schemes, and also for using repressive tactics against the BJP and its leaders who are agitating for people’s issues. The BJP also resolved to end the “autocratic, corrupt and family rule” of the BRS and sought the people’s support for coming to power. The resolutions were introduced by BJP general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay and seconded by its election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender. Thanksgiving time Resolutions were also passed thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 mission and for conducting the G20 summit successfully. Resolutions thanking the Union Cabinet for a new Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal, National Turmeric Board and Sammakka-Sarakka Central Tribal Museum in Mulugu were also passed.It was decided in the meeting that the party workers will go to the people and explain the schemes introduced by the Centre while highlighting the corruption and failures of the local BRS MLAs. Mass contact programmes The meeting also decided that the BJP workers will go to the people from October 8 to 24, explaining what the BJP has done, and what it intends to do after coming to power in the State. The party plans to register 10 lakh beneficiaries for the PM Vishwakarma Yojna to impart skill training to artisans and offer them financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh on a war footing from October 10 to 31. From October 8 to 13, party workers will be holding programmes in areas where turmeric is grown to celebrate the National Turmeric Board formation. It was also decided that the party workers would go to every tribal hamlet and explain to the residents how the tribal university was made possible. The manifesto committee will be going to Assembly constituencies and take feedback from the people on their needs and demands to include them in the party manifesto. All the 14 committees formed for the elections will tour the constituencies. The BJP plans to hold public meetings in all 33 districts of the State with Union Ministers and central leaders. It was decided at the meeting that all the 1,000-odd leaders in attendance would work to ensure the victory of the 119 candidates in the coming Assembly elections.