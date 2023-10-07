DKS may camp in Telangana to plot Congress win

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To ensure the victory of the Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is likely to spend nearly a month in Hyderabad to oversee election management and strategic planning. Well-placed sources in the Congress said that Shivakumar will take control of the party’s election management process and chart the course for victory in the forthcoming elections.

According to sources, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy called on Shivakumar recently in Bengaluru and invited him to campaign for the party in Telangana. Responding to this, the Karnataka deputy CM asked Revanth to arrange accommodation in Hyderabad for an extended stay, the sources said. The news has set off a buzz in political circles as it is of significance not only for the Congress but also for other political parties in Telangana.

Shivakumar had played a key role in Revanth’s appointment as TPCC president and is known to have negotiated with YSRTP president YS Sharmila regarding the merger of her party into the Congress. While the merger is yet to be formalised, the fact remains that Shivakumar has been the key behind the talks.

Known for his unwavering loyalty to the Gandhi family and his involvement in numerous critical party matters, Shivakumar’s focus is now firmly on Telangana.His reputation as a leader with a strong presence in Karnataka and his successful election management track record have piqued interest within Telangana’s political circles.

DKS is expected to coincide with the election notification, where he will convene meetings with key Congress leaders to discuss the handling of booth-level committees and the implementation of Karnataka’s election strategy in Telangana. Meanwhile, the TPCC is scouting for a suitable residence for Shiva Kumar’s month-long stay. The AICC general secretary and four AICC secretaries touring Hyderabad have opted to stay in MLA Quarters and it is believed that Shiva Kumar will be stationed at some other place.

