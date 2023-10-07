Home States Telangana

K Chandrasekhar Rao’s kin have secured second passport: Revanth Reddy

“Is KCR (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) “Baahubali”? Has he ever seen himself in the mirror? If KCR is Baahubali, we will accept that we are Lilliputs,” he said.

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that some people around Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, including his relatives, have secured passports from other countries so that they can flee the country immediately after voting for the Assembly elections ends, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Friday assured that the Congress will order an inquiry into this matter soon after coming to power in the State.

Addressing the media in Delhi after AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge welcomed MLC Kasireddy Narayan Reddy into the Congress fold, Revanth referred to IT Minister KT Rama Rao as “Billa” and Finance Minister T Harish Rao as “Ranga”, while claiming that the BJP neither has candidates nor a manifesto. “They (Rama Rao and Harish) are barking like dogs at the Congress by calling our leaders ‘Lilliputs’,” he said.

They should remember that it was because of the alms thrown by Sonia Gandhi that they are enjoying a wealthy life,” Revanth said, questioning the ministers who used the word ‘Lilliput’ against the Congress. “Is KCR (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) “Baahubali”? Has he ever seen himself in the mirror? If KCR is Baahubali, we will accept that we are Lilliputs,” he said.

He reminded the BRS leaders that in 2004 itself, free power was given to farmers in Telangana, Aarogyasri was introduced, crop loan waiver was implemented, 4% reservation for minorities, fees reimbursement and Jalayagnam were implemented.

“India is a Union of States. If whatever is being implemented in one State has to be implemented elsewhere, then where is the need for State governments? As per the needs of the local people, we are making decisions. First tell us whether you are developing Kodangal, Kollapur and Kalwakurthy the same way as Siddipet, Gajwel and Sircilla constituencies,” Revanth asked.

