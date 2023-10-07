Home States Telangana

Kamma leaders meet AICC brass in Delhi, seek 8 tickets

Telangana Kamma Political United platform leader G Vidyasagar stated that the community is strong in 30 segments and can impact results in 30 others.

Congress leader KC Venugopal (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A delegation of Kamma leaders from the State met AICC general secretary KC Venugopal in Delhi and requested the party to allocate at least eight tickets to the community.

The delegation, led by former Union minister Renuka Chowdhury, is also likely to meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge with a representative giving details of the community’s vote share and the seats won in the last elections.

The Kamma leaders are believed to have requested the high command to allocate Khammam, Palair, Kodad, Malkajgiri, Banswada, Kukatpally, Serilingampally and Sirpur-Kagaznagar tickets to them.
Telangana Kamma Political United platform leader G Vidyasagar stated that the community is strong in 30 segments and can impact results in 30 others. Expressing disappointment over being overlooked in the last elections, he said that they will announce their future plans based on the response from the party.

