Krishna River Management Board allocates 45 tmcft to AP, 35 tmcft to Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three-member committee of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), which met here on Friday, allocated 45 tmcft of water to Andhra Pradesh and 35 tmcft to Telangana. Andhra Pradesh requested the Board to release 45 tmcft, to which the Board agreed.

Though Telangana submitted an indent for the release of 50 tmcft, the Board approved only 35 tmcft. AP officials, according to sources, opposed the release of 50 tmcft water to Telangana. The AP officials insisted that the water sharing should be in 66:34 ratio, as has been the vogue for the last several years.

Accordingly, the Board decided to allocate 45 tmcft to AP and 35 tmcft to TS. The water release order issued by the Board will be in force till the end of May. The water available at present in Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar is 82.788 tmcft. Of this, the two States will utilise 80 tmcft till May. The remaining 2.788 tmcft will be reserved for drinking water needs in the summer.

