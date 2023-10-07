KTR dares Congress, BJP leaders to touch power cables, test 24x7 supply

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday dared Congress and BJP leaders to visit Warangal and touch power cables to check if there was a power supply or not. Addressing public meetings in Hanamkonda and Fort Warangal, Rama Rao condemned the Congress and BJP leaders for their comments on free power to the agricultural sector.

“We will arrange 100 buses and biryani for Opposition leaders who want to visit Warangal to test if there is 24x7 power supply or not,” Rama Rao said.

He held the Congress solely responsible for the delay in the creation of Telangana state. “The agitation for a separate state began in 1969 and after a lengthy interregnum, it again gathered steam in 2004 but the Congress dragged its feet in taking a decision,” the minister said. He said that only when agitation spread like wildfire and youth laid down their lives for the cause of Telangana the Congress agree to bifurcation in 2014.

Rama Rao said that BJP State President G Kishan Reddy fled to the US several times when the Telangana movement was at its peak between 2000 and 2014. He appealed to the people of Telangana to support the BRS in the elections to ensure that KCR is able to continue his efforts to convert the state into Golden Telangana. Rama Rao said that KCR will soon enhance the Asara pension amount.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated the R&B department’s guesthouse, KUDA developmental works, Basthi Dawakana, junctions at NIT in Hanamkonda, Laundromat at Pothana Nagar, 15 MLD STP at Bandham Cheruvu in Hanamkonda, MRI scanning unit in MGM Hospital Warangal.

He later also laid the foundation stones for the IT Tower in Hanamkonda, the Police Bharosa Centre and Digital Library at Rangampet and the Munnurukapu Sangam Building at Alankar Junction, and the renovation of the TSRTC bus station in Hanamkonda.

Medak DCC chief joins BRS

Medak DCC chief K Tirupathi Reddy joined BRS in the presence of BRS working president KT Rama Rao here on Friday.

HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday dared Congress and BJP leaders to visit Warangal and touch power cables to check if there was a power supply or not. Addressing public meetings in Hanamkonda and Fort Warangal, Rama Rao condemned the Congress and BJP leaders for their comments on free power to the agricultural sector. “We will arrange 100 buses and biryani for Opposition leaders who want to visit Warangal to test if there is 24x7 power supply or not,” Rama Rao said. He held the Congress solely responsible for the delay in the creation of Telangana state. “The agitation for a separate state began in 1969 and after a lengthy interregnum, it again gathered steam in 2004 but the Congress dragged its feet in taking a decision,” the minister said. He said that only when agitation spread like wildfire and youth laid down their lives for the cause of Telangana the Congress agree to bifurcation in 2014.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Rama Rao said that BJP State President G Kishan Reddy fled to the US several times when the Telangana movement was at its peak between 2000 and 2014. He appealed to the people of Telangana to support the BRS in the elections to ensure that KCR is able to continue his efforts to convert the state into Golden Telangana. Rama Rao said that KCR will soon enhance the Asara pension amount. Earlier, the minister inaugurated the R&B department’s guesthouse, KUDA developmental works, Basthi Dawakana, junctions at NIT in Hanamkonda, Laundromat at Pothana Nagar, 15 MLD STP at Bandham Cheruvu in Hanamkonda, MRI scanning unit in MGM Hospital Warangal. He later also laid the foundation stones for the IT Tower in Hanamkonda, the Police Bharosa Centre and Digital Library at Rangampet and the Munnurukapu Sangam Building at Alankar Junction, and the renovation of the TSRTC bus station in Hanamkonda. Medak DCC chief joins BRS Medak DCC chief K Tirupathi Reddy joined BRS in the presence of BRS working president KT Rama Rao here on Friday.