Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court orders interim stay on teachers’ transfers

The petitioners said that the seniority lists were already published and they were given only one day to submit their explanation, in violation of the rules.

Published: 07th October 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Juvvadi Sridevi of the Telangana High Court on Friday ordered an interim stay on the transfers of teachers. The judge was hearing a lunch motion petition filed by S Gopi Krishna, a school assistant, and four others seeking a direction to the authorities not to effect transfers to the cadre of school assistants/secondary grade teachers in Rangareddy district till the seniority lists were finalised.  

The petitioners, presently working as school assistants / secondary grade teachers in Rangareddy district, told the court that the State government decided to effect transfers and promotions of teachers of various cadres vide government order (GO) no. 5, dated January 25, 2023. They said that the director of school education issued a revised schedule for effecting transfers and directed the district authorities to complete the promotions and transfers as per schedule.

Following this, the authorities from the district administration issued provisional seniority lists and set in motion the process of affecting transfers of all categories of teachers. The petitioners said that the seniority lists were already published and they were given only one day to submit their explanation, in violation of the rules. They also said that there was no grievance cell to submit objections. After hearing the contentions, the court ordered an interim stay on teachers’ transfer till October 19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
transfers of teachers interim stay promotions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp