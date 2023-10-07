Telangana High Court orders interim stay on teachers’ transfers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Juvvadi Sridevi of the Telangana High Court on Friday ordered an interim stay on the transfers of teachers. The judge was hearing a lunch motion petition filed by S Gopi Krishna, a school assistant, and four others seeking a direction to the authorities not to effect transfers to the cadre of school assistants/secondary grade teachers in Rangareddy district till the seniority lists were finalised.

The petitioners, presently working as school assistants / secondary grade teachers in Rangareddy district, told the court that the State government decided to effect transfers and promotions of teachers of various cadres vide government order (GO) no. 5, dated January 25, 2023. They said that the director of school education issued a revised schedule for effecting transfers and directed the district authorities to complete the promotions and transfers as per schedule.

Following this, the authorities from the district administration issued provisional seniority lists and set in motion the process of affecting transfers of all categories of teachers. The petitioners said that the seniority lists were already published and they were given only one day to submit their explanation, in violation of the rules. They also said that there was no grievance cell to submit objections. After hearing the contentions, the court ordered an interim stay on teachers’ transfer till October 19.

HYDERABAD: Justice Juvvadi Sridevi of the Telangana High Court on Friday ordered an interim stay on the transfers of teachers. The judge was hearing a lunch motion petition filed by S Gopi Krishna, a school assistant, and four others seeking a direction to the authorities not to effect transfers to the cadre of school assistants/secondary grade teachers in Rangareddy district till the seniority lists were finalised. The petitioners, presently working as school assistants / secondary grade teachers in Rangareddy district, told the court that the State government decided to effect transfers and promotions of teachers of various cadres vide government order (GO) no. 5, dated January 25, 2023. They said that the director of school education issued a revised schedule for effecting transfers and directed the district authorities to complete the promotions and transfers as per schedule. Following this, the authorities from the district administration issued provisional seniority lists and set in motion the process of affecting transfers of all categories of teachers. The petitioners said that the seniority lists were already published and they were given only one day to submit their explanation, in violation of the rules. They also said that there was no grievance cell to submit objections. After hearing the contentions, the court ordered an interim stay on teachers’ transfer till October 19.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });