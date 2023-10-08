BRS chief pacifies Madan, likely to allot Narsapur ticket to Sunitha Reddy

P Krishna By

Express News Service

MEDAK: BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is believed to have decided to allot a Narsapur ticket to State Women’s Commission chairperson V Sunitha Reddy in the upcoming Assembly elections. According to sources, sitting Narsapur MLA Chilumula Madan Reddy has been visiting the Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad for the last three days to request the chief minister to renominate him from the segment. However, the BRS chief is said to have pacified Madan Reddy and convinced him against seeking re-election from the constituency.

It may be mentioned here that Madan Reddy had said that he would contest as an independent candidate if the BRS leadership denied him the ticket. However, he seems to have changed his mind after meeting the chief minister and informed his supporters that he will continue to serve the pink party even if he is denied the opportunity to contest in the upcoming polls.

Appeal to supporters

Madan Reddy also appealed to his followers to accept KCR’s decision and support the party in the elections.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Sunita Reddy was present at the Pragathi Bhavan when Madan Reddy met the CM on Friday. The BRS chief, according to sources, told Madan Reddy that when Sunita Reddy joined the party, he promised to give her a ticket and it is now his responsibility to keep that promise.

The CM also entrusted Madan Reddy the responsibility of ensuring Sunitha Reddy’s victory in the elections.

