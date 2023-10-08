Casino organiser Chikoti Praveen finally joins BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After being publicly humiliated by the BJP leaders, controversial casino organiser Chikoti Praveen, who is being investigated by the ED in connection with money laundering cases, finally joined the saffron fold in the presence of party’s vice-president DK Aruna and former MLC N Ramchander Rao on Saturday.

BJP’s GHMC corporators had warned of mass resignations if the party’s State leadership welcomes Praveen into the party. He was scheduled to join the BJP in the presence of State president G Kishan Reddy but it was stalled due to the opposition from within the party.

Praveen also released a video, warning those who were celebrating his humiliation, that they will see a day when they will sit alone and cry inside their homes, and that he will bounce back and none of them could stop him from joining the BJP.

