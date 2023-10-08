Delayed Congress list creates unease among aspirants

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a few surveys predicting victory for the Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections, the party leaders are hopeful of better days in the future.

But the delay in the announcement of candidates for the Assembly elections is making them feel a little uncomfortable. They wonder if infighting would break out after the declaration of the candidates, hurting the interests of the party. The future of the Congress party is likely to be decided by the candidate’s list. The party has promised 34 seats for the OBCs but one-third of the seats are occupied by the leaders who joined the party recently.

The old guard in the party is now targeting party president A Revanth Reddy, taking the cue from Rama Rao’s remark that he belongs to RSS stock.

The BC leaders who have pinned their hopes on the party leadership’s promise of fielding them in good numbers are a little edgy as there is no indication about how many of them would be allotted tickets.

If the party ignores the BCs this time, it may have to face rebel problems which might dent its prospects of winning the election. After the announcement of the candidates, it remains to be seen how the aspirants would react.

The BC communities - Yadav, Gouda, Mudhiraj, and Munnuru Kapus - are waiting for the list and if they are not accommodated, the party will have to face stiff resistance at the ground level.

The recent onboarding of leaders into Congress is also creating problems. After BRS MLA Mynapalli Hanumantha Rao joined the Congress, a BC leader Nandikanti Sridhar left the party and joined BRS which sent out a message to the BCs that the party leadership preferred Velamas to the BCs.

