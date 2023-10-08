Indisposed KCR may defer Warangal public meeting

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Uncertainty surrounds the BRS public meeting scheduled to be held in Warangal on October 16 where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to launch his campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls and release his party’s election manifesto.

According to sources, the public meeting is likely to be postponed as the chief minister is suffering from viral fever and a chest infection. There are no signs of preparations for the public meeting, giving rise to speculation that it is unlikely to take place as per schedule.

Ministers T Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao have time and again claimed that the BRS manifesto will have many surprises and give a big shock to the Congress and the BJP. The BRS’ schemes and programmes for the welfare of the people of the State would put the Congress manifesto in the shade, the ministers had claimed.

It may be recalled that the Telangana Congress has released six guarantees in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. BRS sources stated that KCR is expected to recover early and the party will plan the meeting two or three days after the scheduled event on October 16. There are also indications that the meeting will be held sometime after Dasara.

The ruling party, which has announced the candidates for 115 out of 119 constituencies, is well prepared for the poll battle even if the election notification is issued immediately.

Party leaders say that though the chief minister is unwell, he is giving the final touches to the manifesto containing many schemes that would directly benefit the people.

KCR attaches a lot of sentimental value to Warangal from where he addressed several key public meetings during the separate statehood moment as well as after forming the government in Telangana and tasted great success.

On their part, ministers Harish Rao and Rama Rao are utilising every opportunity to visit four to five Assembly constituencies every day and galvanising the party cadre for the elections.

Giving final touches to poll manifesto

The BRS leaders say that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, though unwell, is giving the final touches to the manifesto containing many welfare schemes. Meanwhile, sources said that the party will plan the meeting two or three days after October 16. There are also indications that the meeting will be held sometime after Dasara.

