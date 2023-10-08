Home States Telangana

KT Rama Rao asks Kamareddy voters to give KCR record mandate

Launching a scratching attack on TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and State BJP president G Kishan Reddy, he said that they did not have the guts to take on KCR.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao.

 BRS working president KT Rama Rao. (File photo)

KAMAREDDY: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the Opposition parties have been in grip of fear ever since Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced his decision to contest from Kamareddy in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating a slew of development works in Kamareddy on Saturday, Rama Rao said: “The entire nation is talking about Kamareddy Assembly constituency after KCR announced his candidature. KCR’s victory in Kamareddy is a given. But the people of Kamareddy should ensure a record margin of victory so that the constituency witnesses all-round development.” 

Launching a scratching attack on TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and State BJP president G Kishan Reddy, he said that they did not have the guts to take on KCR, who risked his life during the Telangana movement and achieved a separate State. 

Questioning Revanth and Kishan Reddy for making negative comments against KCR, he said: “Revanth is a thief who was caught red-handed in the cash-for-vote case. Kishan Reddy fled from the scene when he was asked to resign during the Telangana movement.” 

“BJP is just a make-up party and the Congress has become a pack-up party,” he added.

Referring to the Congress and BJP calling the BRS a B team of the other parties, Rama Rao said: “The BRS is neither an A team nor a B team. It is a political party that is working for the people of Telangana and will continue to do so.”

“Godse sitting in Gandhi Bhavan will join the BJP along with 10 to 12 elected MLAs after the elections. Revanth Reddy, a strong RSS activist, worked for Kishan Reddy in the Karwan Assembly constituency in Hyderabad. The Congress and BJP work as per the directions of their Delhi bosses. Are such parties needed for Telangana?” Rama Rao wondered.

