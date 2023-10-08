No hung Assembly, BRS will surely score a century: Harish Rao

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday rejected BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh’s claim that there will be a hung Assembly in Telangana after the upcoming elections.

The minister, who laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several development works in Mancherial and Chennur Assembly constituencies, said: “BL Santhosh destroyed the BJP in Karnataka. He will do the same in Telangana too.”

Using a cricket analogy, he predicted a BRS century and defeats for the BJP and Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing public meetings during his visit to Mancherial district, he said: “The BRS under Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s leadership will surely score a century (win a hundred seats). The BJP will be out for a duck. The Congress will be run out.”

Taking a dig at BJP president JP Nadda, who visited Telangana recently appointing committees with an aim to strengthen the saffron party in the State, Harish Rao sarcastically said: “The BJP should form a committee to ensure that their candidates at least secure deposits in the upcoming elections. In 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP secured just one seat and lost deposits in over 100 constituencies.”

“Nadda couldn’t stop the BJP from suffering electoral defeat in his own State of Himachal Pradesh. What can he do in Telangana by organising meetings and forming committees,” he wondered.

‘Cong is like West Indies cricket team of the past comparing the Congress to the West Indies cricket team of the past, he said: “West Indies had a glorious past. They were once world champions. Now, they have not even qualified for the World Cup. The fate of the Congress is the same now.”

He also alleged that the Congress is now planning to bring “corruption” money from Karnataka in an attempt to lure the voters in Telangana.

During the day, the minister laid the foundation stone for a sub-station to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore. He also laid the foundation for `85 crore works at Parthanapally Lift Irrigation Scheme in Hazipur Mandal. He also inaugurated a 50-bed hospital in Chennur constituency.

ADILABAD: Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday rejected BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh’s claim that there will be a hung Assembly in Telangana after the upcoming elections. The minister, who laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several development works in Mancherial and Chennur Assembly constituencies, said: “BL Santhosh destroyed the BJP in Karnataka. He will do the same in Telangana too.” Using a cricket analogy, he predicted a BRS century and defeats for the BJP and Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Addressing public meetings during his visit to Mancherial district, he said: “The BRS under Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s leadership will surely score a century (win a hundred seats). The BJP will be out for a duck. The Congress will be run out.” Taking a dig at BJP president JP Nadda, who visited Telangana recently appointing committees with an aim to strengthen the saffron party in the State, Harish Rao sarcastically said: “The BJP should form a committee to ensure that their candidates at least secure deposits in the upcoming elections. In 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP secured just one seat and lost deposits in over 100 constituencies.” “Nadda couldn’t stop the BJP from suffering electoral defeat in his own State of Himachal Pradesh. What can he do in Telangana by organising meetings and forming committees,” he wondered. ‘Cong is like West Indies cricket team of the past comparing the Congress to the West Indies cricket team of the past, he said: “West Indies had a glorious past. They were once world champions. Now, they have not even qualified for the World Cup. The fate of the Congress is the same now.” He also alleged that the Congress is now planning to bring “corruption” money from Karnataka in an attempt to lure the voters in Telangana. During the day, the minister laid the foundation stone for a sub-station to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore. He also laid the foundation for `85 crore works at Parthanapally Lift Irrigation Scheme in Hazipur Mandal. He also inaugurated a 50-bed hospital in Chennur constituency.