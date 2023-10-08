People have made up their minds on whom to support in polls: P Muralidhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Muralidhar Rao said that no political pundit can make accurate predictions on Telangana politics and observed that the people of the State have already made up their minds on whom to vote to power.

It may be mentioned here that BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh on Friday predicted a hung Assembly after the upcoming elections.

Addressing the media at the BJP party office in Nampally on Saturday, Muralidhar Rao denied that Santhosh made such a statement and clarified that the latter had only said that several surveys were predicting a hung Assembly.

Muralidhar also claimed that the conditions were favourable for the BJP to win the elections. “All sections of the society are opposing the BRS’ rule. We should understand that youth, the most dominant vocal section in society, is assertively opposing KCR’s misrule. The BJP should understand that we are an alternative and be ready at the booth level,” he said.

He said that the family party (BRS), its failures, corruption and scams are the main targets of the BJP and that the Congress is just a “smoke-screen” and was not at all in the picture in the upcoming elections. “The Congress is a party without credibility and leadership that can instil confidence in the people. There is an attempt by vested interests and political status-quoits to spread propaganda that Congress is still existent,” he said.

“It was the Congress which took away Telangana in 1956 and continued to suppress the Telangana movement till it was finally achieved. How can they now claim that the Congress gave Telangana,” he asked.

He said that the BJP is preparing a comprehensive manifesto and that the party workers will be going to every house, explaining how the BJP has made more contribution in funding welfare schemes and infrastructural projects, and how Telangana was at loss under BRS’ rule.

