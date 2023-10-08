Home States Telangana

Revanth sees poll gimmick in breakfast scheme

Revanth pointed out that the cooking is being done under open sky in many schools as there is no kitchen attached to the school.

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

HYDERABAD:  TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Saturday lambasted Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for resorting to electoral politics by announcing the ‘CM’s Breakfast Scheme.’ He raised serious concerns over the implementation of a breakfast scheme for schoolchildren while glossing over the other issues that plague the mid-day meal scheme. 

“Lack of basic amenities, irregular bill payments to the workers of mid-day meal, failure to revise the rates as per the food inflation, cooking on firewood stoves due to lack of gas cylinder supplies is the situation of mid-day meal. While the State government is struggling to implement the mid-day meal scheme, by hurriedly bringing CM Breakfast Scheme without paying attention to already existing issues, you (KCR) stooped to new lows hiding behind the schoolchildren,” Revanth said in an open letter to the CM. 

Revanth pointed out that the cooking is being done under the open sky in many schools as there is no kitchen attached to the school. He said that the management of the state-run welfare hostels and Gurukul schools has become worse. He also sought to remind the chief minister of the recent sporadic incidents of alleged food poisoning cases.

