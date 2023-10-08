Telangana happy over fresh terms of reference to resolve Krishna water dispute with Andhra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Irrigation officials are elated over the fresh terms of reference (ToR) given to the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal. The Central government on Saturday issued a gazette on the new ToR, in accordance with the recent Union Cabinet’s decision, to resolve the Krishna River water disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The new ToR is in tune with the demands of Telangana. “We have no complaints. The Central government has addressed all our concerns including Godavari water diversion to Krishna river from Polavaram by Andhra Pradesh,” a top official in the Telangana Irrigation department told TNIE on Saturday. “I feel it is a well and carefully drafted gazette”, he said.

The new ToR included project-wise allocations to ongoing and contemplated projects. The gazette notification said, for the purposes of clauses (a) and (b) in the existing terms of reference, “project-wise” means existing, ongoing and contemplated projects of both States. In the existing ToR issued under section 89 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, the Tribunal has limited scope, as the project-specific awards already made by the Tribunal on or before the appointed day shall be binding on the successor States. The fresh ToR issued under the Interstate River Water Disputes (IRWD) Act, 1956 will have a wider scope and reallocate water afresh even for ongoing and contemplated projects in AP and Telangana.

The Centre had extended the term of the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal up to March 31, 2024, as it is hearing the arguments under Section 89 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. The term of the Tribunal is likely to be extended further, as fresh ToR was given under the IRWD Act, 1956.

