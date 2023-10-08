Home States Telangana

Telangana would have progressed much more rapidly under Congress rule: P Chidambaram

Speaking on the rights of Christian minorities during a meeting held here, he claimed that the people of Telangana have started feeling the absence of a Congress government in the State.

Published: 08th October 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram at Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Union minister P Chidambaram on Saturday said that Telangana would have progressed much more rapidly if the Congress formed the first government in the State. 

Speaking on the rights of Christian minorities during a meeting held here, he claimed that the people of Telangana have started feeling the absence of a Congress government in the State. The meeting was attended by religious minorities as well as Congress leaders, including TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and its campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi.

“The success of the recent public rally, during which the Congress announced six guarantees for the people, clearly indicates that Telangana is ready for a change,” he said. 

“The people of this country are facing three issues — unemployment, inflation and the current economic situation. The minorities are facing a fourth challenge which is fear”, he said. 

“You are as much a citizen as I am. Minorities are living in fear because of the Modi government. There is discrimination everywhere in this country. Modi accuses KCR of this, and KCR goes around the State accusing Modi. Who will change this (scenario),” he wondered. 

Democracy under attack

Recounting the registration of FCRA of 6,623 Christian organisations in the country and 622 in the State, he said that Congress never stopped these organisations as they were doing social work among the Dalits and most backward communities. India’s democracy is under attack, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congressP ChidambaramTPCCA Revanth Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp