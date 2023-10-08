Telangana would have progressed much more rapidly under Congress rule: P Chidambaram

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Union minister P Chidambaram on Saturday said that Telangana would have progressed much more rapidly if the Congress formed the first government in the State.

Speaking on the rights of Christian minorities during a meeting held here, he claimed that the people of Telangana have started feeling the absence of a Congress government in the State. The meeting was attended by religious minorities as well as Congress leaders, including TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and its campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi.

“The success of the recent public rally, during which the Congress announced six guarantees for the people, clearly indicates that Telangana is ready for a change,” he said.

“The people of this country are facing three issues — unemployment, inflation and the current economic situation. The minorities are facing a fourth challenge which is fear”, he said.

“You are as much a citizen as I am. Minorities are living in fear because of the Modi government. There is discrimination everywhere in this country. Modi accuses KCR of this, and KCR goes around the State accusing Modi. Who will change this (scenario),” he wondered.

Democracy under attack

Recounting the registration of FCRA of 6,623 Christian organisations in the country and 622 in the State, he said that Congress never stopped these organisations as they were doing social work among the Dalits and most backward communities. India’s democracy is under attack, he added.

