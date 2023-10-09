Big three’s special focus on four key districts in Telangana

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Assembly elections are around the corner, the three main parties are ironing out the chinks in their armour and paying special attention to four districts each where these outfits witnessed a mood shift among the leaders and cadre in recent times.

The BRS is focussing on Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar and Rangareddy districts where it is looking to boost the morale of the cadre as some of its key leaders defected to the Congress, resulting in the grand old party gaining confidence.

Some of the prominent leaders who changed their loyalties from the BRS to the Congress are Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Thummala Nageswara Rao, Vemula Veeresham, Jupalli Krishna Rao, MLC Kasireddy Narayana Reddy and MLC K Damodhar Reddy’s son Rajesh.

According to sources, the BRS is now not only keen on defeating these defected leaders but also to maintain its firm grip on these segments. The ruling party leaders believe that winning these seats is vital for them if they want to ensure their party forms the government in the State for a record third consecutive time.

Cong’s special focus on northern districts

The Congress, on the other hand, is focussing on northern districts in an attempt to regain its former glory. It is planning to field strong candidates in Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Adilabad and Warangal districts to release the dream of forming the government in Telangana. The leadership is concentrating on segments in the erstwhile Nizamabad, where it previously won just one seat, Yellareddy but the MLA later shifted his loyalties to the BRS.

Additionally, the party has strong candidates in Karimnagar, such as Sridhar Babu and Jeevan Reddy, and is planning an extensive campaign in the district to secure at least seven to eight seats. In the erstwhile Adilabad district, where the Congress previously won in Asifabad but the MLA defected, the party is fielding new candidates to secure more Assembly segments. Sources said that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka have been given the responsibility of ensuring the party’s victory in at least six constituencies.

In Warangal, where the party won two Assembly seats in the last elections, one being Mulugu and the other Bhupalpally (the MLA later defected to the BRS), the Congress is welcoming new members to give a tough fight to the ruling party and is expecting success in several Assembly segments.

BJP looks to cash in on Lok Sabha polls success

The BJP, with three MPs in Nizamabad, Adilabad and Karimnagar, is striving to win all seats in these segments. Sources said Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind is actively working to secure three to four seats in his Lok Sabha constituency. However, the silence of Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao, who has not been focusing on Assembly segments, has raised many eyebrows. The saffron party is also keen on clinching all seats in the erstwhile Warangal district.

Karimnagar MP and party’s general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar is expected to hit the campaign trail once the election notification is issued. Meanwhile, the party’s election management committee chairman and MLA Eatala Rajender has been touring the State with a special focus on Karimnagar and other districts.

State BJP chief and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, is also planning to visit several Assembly segments and campaign in northern Telangana, where the saffron party currently holds three Lok Sabha seats.

HYDERABAD: As the Assembly elections are around the corner, the three main parties are ironing out the chinks in their armour and paying special attention to four districts each where these outfits witnessed a mood shift among the leaders and cadre in recent times. The BRS is focussing on Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar and Rangareddy districts where it is looking to boost the morale of the cadre as some of its key leaders defected to the Congress, resulting in the grand old party gaining confidence. Some of the prominent leaders who changed their loyalties from the BRS to the Congress are Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Thummala Nageswara Rao, Vemula Veeresham, Jupalli Krishna Rao, MLC Kasireddy Narayana Reddy and MLC K Damodhar Reddy’s son Rajesh.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to sources, the BRS is now not only keen on defeating these defected leaders but also to maintain its firm grip on these segments. The ruling party leaders believe that winning these seats is vital for them if they want to ensure their party forms the government in the State for a record third consecutive time. Cong’s special focus on northern districts The Congress, on the other hand, is focussing on northern districts in an attempt to regain its former glory. It is planning to field strong candidates in Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Adilabad and Warangal districts to release the dream of forming the government in Telangana. The leadership is concentrating on segments in the erstwhile Nizamabad, where it previously won just one seat, Yellareddy but the MLA later shifted his loyalties to the BRS. Additionally, the party has strong candidates in Karimnagar, such as Sridhar Babu and Jeevan Reddy, and is planning an extensive campaign in the district to secure at least seven to eight seats. In the erstwhile Adilabad district, where the Congress previously won in Asifabad but the MLA defected, the party is fielding new candidates to secure more Assembly segments. Sources said that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka have been given the responsibility of ensuring the party’s victory in at least six constituencies. In Warangal, where the party won two Assembly seats in the last elections, one being Mulugu and the other Bhupalpally (the MLA later defected to the BRS), the Congress is welcoming new members to give a tough fight to the ruling party and is expecting success in several Assembly segments. BJP looks to cash in on Lok Sabha polls success The BJP, with three MPs in Nizamabad, Adilabad and Karimnagar, is striving to win all seats in these segments. Sources said Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind is actively working to secure three to four seats in his Lok Sabha constituency. However, the silence of Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao, who has not been focusing on Assembly segments, has raised many eyebrows. The saffron party is also keen on clinching all seats in the erstwhile Warangal district. Karimnagar MP and party’s general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar is expected to hit the campaign trail once the election notification is issued. Meanwhile, the party’s election management committee chairman and MLA Eatala Rajender has been touring the State with a special focus on Karimnagar and other districts. State BJP chief and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, is also planning to visit several Assembly segments and campaign in northern Telangana, where the saffron party currently holds three Lok Sabha seats.