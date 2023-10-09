Congress’s candidate selection stalled by internal discord in Telangana

B Kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The process of shortlisting candidates within the Congress seems to have become a never-ending process due to differences of opinion among its screening committee leaders, even as the Assembly elections draw nearer. In contrast, the main rival party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), has released its first list of candidates for 115 of the 119 seats in August.

Following a lengthy nine-hour screening committee meeting in New Delhi on Sunday, it appears that these differences have only widened, and consensus remains elusive. It is now understood that the screening committee has decided to convene once more before sending the final list to the Central Election Committee (CEC).

Sources said tensions escalated during the meeting, with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and his Lok Sabha colleagues, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and N Uttam Kumar Reddy, engaging in a heated argument. The dispute stemmed from allegations that Revanth had unilaterally altered the candidate names in some constituencies, contrary to decisions made by the same committee in a previous meeting.

Recommendations of election panel being reviewed: Thakre

While a few dissidents objected to the ‘unilateral decision’ of the TPCC chief, it was seconded by other members. While the identity of those opposing Revanth is unclear, present at the screening committee meeting were AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi and three other AICC secretaries.

In light of the hostility, the screening committee chairman and MP, K Muralidharan, convened impromptu one-on-one meetings with members to gather their opinions and objections regarding Revanth’s recommendations. However, Manikrao Thakre, when addressing the media, stated that the committee had carefully reviewed the recommendations of TPCC’s election committee. They had resolved to allocate as many seats as possible to affiliated wings of the party, OBCs and women.

Thakre expressed the intention to expedite the release of the first list to the CEC. Meanwhile, several leaders, who had actively participated in OUJAC during the Telangana struggle, staged a protest in front of the screening committee venue. K Manavata Roy, speaking to TNIE, demanded two seats in the students’ quota.

