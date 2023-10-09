Eatala asks Mudiraj community to raise its voice against BRS government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA and the party’s State election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender called upon the people belonging to the Mudiraj community to question the BRS government as to why there is no representation for them in the Assembly even though they constitute 11 per cent of the State population.

Addressing the Mudiraj Aatmagaurava Sabha at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Sunday, he demanded the State government to give the financial benefit directly to fishermen to purchase fish fingerlings, instead of procuring and filling them in the irrigation tanks and water bodies.

Referring to the long-pending demand for the inclusion of Mudirajus in the BC-A list, Rajender recalled that former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh late YS Rajasekhara Reddy had declared at Jadcherla public meeting in 2008 that Mudirajs would be included in the list and also declared four per cent reservation for minorities.

“As the Muslim minorities had seven MLAs representing them they could implement the reservations but despite YSR’s announcement, Mudirajs are still languishing in BC-D, which is because we don’t have political representation,” he said.

As per the population representation of Mudirajs, the State government is supposed to allocate Rs 20,000 crore budget for the community, but it is only allocating Rs 500 crore for the fisheries scheme, he added.

Demanding that all fishing rights in irrigation projects and other water bodies be given to Mudirajs, he warned that if solar panels are placed in reservoirs, which obstruct fishing activity, a day will come when those panels will be destroyed.

