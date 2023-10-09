Foundation stone to be laid for Ramji Gond Tribal Museum today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Tribal Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, along with Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Ramji Gond Tribal Museum in Abids on Monday. The duo will also inaugurate the Tribal Research Institute at Masab Tank. The tribal museum will be built on 0.75 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 34 crore. The Tribal Research Institute has been constructed on 0.3 acres at a cost of Rs 6.5 crore.

Kishan Reddy will also flag off a new train service from Kazipet to Hadapsar (Pune) from Secunderabad Railway Station at 9 AM and train services between Kurnool-Jaipur, Bodhan-Karimnagar and Raichur-Nanded virtually at the same time.

The Ramji Gond museum will be a three-floor structure. The first floor will contain the models and art depicting the Adivasi rebellion led by Ramji Gond, and the ‘Veyyi Urula Marri’ (banyan of the thousand hangings), where they were hanged after being killed. The weapons and other tools used by the fighters will also be displayed on this floor.

On the second floor, the freedom struggle of Adivasi heroes Komuram Bheem, Birsa Munda and other freedom struggles in the forests will be depicted. The traditional art, cuisine and other aspects of the lives of the primitive vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs), including the Chenchus, Kolams, Kondareddys and others, will be showcased on the third floor.

Lalaguda-Satyanagar approach road laid

Meanwhile, Kishan Reddy met the residents of Lalapet-Satyanagar localities, where a 30-year-old problem of Satyanagar, Indira Nagar, Sripuri Colony, Lakshmi Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Chandrababu Nagar localities was solved after the laying of Lalaguda-Satyanagar approach road.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy said that it was not easy to obtain permission from the Railways for laying roads and construction of temples on its lands. He recalled how he had to appear before the courts for nine years for calling for ‘Rail Roko’ protest. He said that the State government has been constructing flyovers on the main roads and claiming that it has developed the city on par with Dallas and Singapore.

“While 10 lakh people applied for 2BHK houses in the GHMC limits, only a few hundred beneficiaries were allotted the houses. Lakhs of Dalits have been struggling to make their ends meet, but the Dalit Bandhu benefits are being given only to the BRS workers,” he alleged. He also participated in the mega health camp organised by Seva Bharathi in the city on Sunday.

HYDERABAD: Union Tribal Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, along with Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Ramji Gond Tribal Museum in Abids on Monday. The duo will also inaugurate the Tribal Research Institute at Masab Tank. The tribal museum will be built on 0.75 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 34 crore. The Tribal Research Institute has been constructed on 0.3 acres at a cost of Rs 6.5 crore. Kishan Reddy will also flag off a new train service from Kazipet to Hadapsar (Pune) from Secunderabad Railway Station at 9 AM and train services between Kurnool-Jaipur, Bodhan-Karimnagar and Raichur-Nanded virtually at the same time. The Ramji Gond museum will be a three-floor structure. The first floor will contain the models and art depicting the Adivasi rebellion led by Ramji Gond, and the ‘Veyyi Urula Marri’ (banyan of the thousand hangings), where they were hanged after being killed. The weapons and other tools used by the fighters will also be displayed on this floor.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On the second floor, the freedom struggle of Adivasi heroes Komuram Bheem, Birsa Munda and other freedom struggles in the forests will be depicted. The traditional art, cuisine and other aspects of the lives of the primitive vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs), including the Chenchus, Kolams, Kondareddys and others, will be showcased on the third floor. Lalaguda-Satyanagar approach road laid Meanwhile, Kishan Reddy met the residents of Lalapet-Satyanagar localities, where a 30-year-old problem of Satyanagar, Indira Nagar, Sripuri Colony, Lakshmi Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Chandrababu Nagar localities was solved after the laying of Lalaguda-Satyanagar approach road. Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy said that it was not easy to obtain permission from the Railways for laying roads and construction of temples on its lands. He recalled how he had to appear before the courts for nine years for calling for ‘Rail Roko’ protest. He said that the State government has been constructing flyovers on the main roads and claiming that it has developed the city on par with Dallas and Singapore. “While 10 lakh people applied for 2BHK houses in the GHMC limits, only a few hundred beneficiaries were allotted the houses. Lakhs of Dalits have been struggling to make their ends meet, but the Dalit Bandhu benefits are being given only to the BRS workers,” he alleged. He also participated in the mega health camp organised by Seva Bharathi in the city on Sunday.