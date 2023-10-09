Lite byte: Bhatti, Revanth divided over Tandur candidate?

By Express News Service

Bhatti, Revanth divided over Tandur candidate?

All is not hunky dory in the Telangana Congress is well known with top leaders fighting among themselves. The latest one that is being talked in hushed tones pertains to the battle of wits between TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka over the Tandur Assembly ticket. While Bhatti Vikramarka is said to be promoting the candidature of former MLA K Laxma Reddy, Revanth Reddy is reportedly in favour of Manohar Reddy, DCCB chairman of Vikarabad, who is eyeing the Tandur seat. Laxma Reddy seems to have earned the wrath of Revanth as the former did not support the latter for the TPCC chief’s post. Laxma Reddy did not even take part in any of the programmes organised by Revanth, further antagonising the party’s State chief.

Will BJP walk the talk on women’s quota?

Political parties seem to pay lip service to women’s reservations though the BJP government at the Centre ensured enactment of law providing for quota for fair sex in legislative bodies. This lack of respect for women was seen at the BJP State Council meeting held at Ghatkesar on Friday. Except for BJP vice-president DK Aruna, there was no other woman seen sharing the dais with their male counterparts. Ironically, a resolution was proposed by Aruna thanking the Centre for passing the women’s quota Bill. Even Mahila Morcha leaders were conspicuous by their absence at the meeting though their contribution to the party’s

emergence as an alternative force in Telangana can’t be disputed. According to Mahila Morcha leader Akula Vijaya, 30 per cent of applicants for party tickets were women. It needs to be seen whether the party will walk the talk on women’s reservations in the legislative bodies.

Nadda outreach to media barons

After his pep talk to Telangana BJP leaders at the party’s State Council meeting in Ghatkesar on Friday, party chief JP Nadda met a few media barons. It is learnt that he asked for their support during the upcoming elections in the two Telugu States. Whether this outreach to the media barons, considered close to the TDP, will bear fruit remains to be seen. When asked if the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh was among the topics of conversation, BJP leaders were tight-lipped.

Inputs: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, Vivek Bhoomi

Bhatti, Revanth divided over Tandur candidate? All is not hunky dory in the Telangana Congress is well known with top leaders fighting among themselves. The latest one that is being talked in hushed tones pertains to the battle of wits between TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka over the Tandur Assembly ticket. While Bhatti Vikramarka is said to be promoting the candidature of former MLA K Laxma Reddy, Revanth Reddy is reportedly in favour of Manohar Reddy, DCCB chairman of Vikarabad, who is eyeing the Tandur seat. Laxma Reddy seems to have earned the wrath of Revanth as the former did not support the latter for the TPCC chief’s post. Laxma Reddy did not even take part in any of the programmes organised by Revanth, further antagonising the party’s State chief. Will BJP walk the talk on women’s quota?googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Political parties seem to pay lip service to women’s reservations though the BJP government at the Centre ensured enactment of law providing for quota for fair sex in legislative bodies. This lack of respect for women was seen at the BJP State Council meeting held at Ghatkesar on Friday. Except for BJP vice-president DK Aruna, there was no other woman seen sharing the dais with their male counterparts. Ironically, a resolution was proposed by Aruna thanking the Centre for passing the women’s quota Bill. Even Mahila Morcha leaders were conspicuous by their absence at the meeting though their contribution to the party’s emergence as an alternative force in Telangana can’t be disputed. According to Mahila Morcha leader Akula Vijaya, 30 per cent of applicants for party tickets were women. It needs to be seen whether the party will walk the talk on women’s reservations in the legislative bodies. Nadda outreach to media barons After his pep talk to Telangana BJP leaders at the party’s State Council meeting in Ghatkesar on Friday, party chief JP Nadda met a few media barons. It is learnt that he asked for their support during the upcoming elections in the two Telugu States. Whether this outreach to the media barons, considered close to the TDP, will bear fruit remains to be seen. When asked if the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh was among the topics of conversation, BJP leaders were tight-lipped. Inputs: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, Vivek Bhoomi