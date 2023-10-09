Man returns after spending 18 years in UAE jail, thanks to KTR

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A youth, hailing from Konaraopet, has returned home after spending 18 years in a jail in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), for his alleged involvement in a murder in 2005. This was made possible due to the intervention of IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who had requested the authorities in UAE to release him and four others.

The youth, Dundagula Laxman, left for Dubai in search of employment in the early 2000s. However, in 2005, he found himself embroiled in a murder case involving a Nepali citizen, along with four others: Shivaratri Ravi, Mallesham, Nampalli and Hanumandlu. A court in Dubai had sentenced them all to 25 years in prison for their involvement in the crime.

A few months ago, Rama Rao visited Nepal and handed over Rs 15 lakh in compensation to the murder victim’s family. He also made a plea to the government in UAE for a pardon. However, due to the seriousness of the crime, the UAE government authorities did not initially accept the request.

In September, as part of his efforts to attract investments to Telangana, Rama Rao visited Dubai. During this visit, he made efforts to secure the release of the five convicted persons. He engaged in discussions regarding their release with Indian consulate authorities and UAE government authorities. Eventually, a Dubai court granted a pardon to Laxman, considering his good conduct during his time in jail. However, the four others remain incarcerated in Dubai.

Laxman, upon returning to his native place, was joyfully reunited with his family amidst emotional scenes. His family members shared that the long period of imprisonment had taken a toll on Laxman’s psychological well-being. His brother, Raju, expressed their gratitude to the minister for his efforts in securing Laxman’s release from jail. The families of the remaining four individuals are now appealing to Rama Rao that he initiate efforts to secure their release from jail.

