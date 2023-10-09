Partial commission for Phase-II drinking water in Telangana today

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Good news for thousands of water consumers living outside GHMC and within ORR limits falling under the jurisdiction of HMWS&SB are going to get adequate drinking water as the 13 water reservoirs constructed under Phase-II at a cost of Rs 1200 crore will be partially inaugurated by ministers MPs and MLAs in different parts of the city on Monday. About 3.6 lakh new water connections will be provided and water supply will be provided at 135-150 LPCD to all the consumers.

As many as 73 Ground Level Storage Reservoirs (GLSR) of 138 million litres capacity, in lets, outlets, a new pipeline system of 2,988 km providing water connections to BPL families and constructing chlorination rooms is under process. Of the 73 water reservoirs, 23 are ready for commissioning and the rest are in various stages of completion.

The Water board officials said that the benefit of the project is the present per capita supply of 75 to 100 litre per capita per day (LPCD) will be improved to 150 LPCD. There will be enhanced water supply into the system, improved service level benchmarks for the existing consumers and will cover the unserved areas. Alternate day supplies would be achieved for a few areas where presently supply frequency is once in three days and beyond and there will be improvement of pressure in the network and pit taps will be avoided.

The ORR Phase-II project was proposed by the State government to address the decades-old issue of water scarcity, faced by the citizens, as they have been demanding to solve the water supply shortage issue even before statehood. This project aims to provide sufficient water to the population which will increase to 33.92 lakh by 2036.

ORR Phase-II project taken up under two packages

Package-I: Saroornagar, Maheshwaram, Shamshabad, Hayathnagar, Ibrahimpatnam, Ghatkesar and Keesara mandals

Package-II: Rajendranagar, Shamirpet, Medchal, Qutubullapur, RC Puram, Patancheru and Bolarum mandals

