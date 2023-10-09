Home States Telangana

Partial commission for Phase-II drinking water in Telangana today

The Water board officials said that the benefits of the project is the present per capita supply of 75 to 100 litre per capita per day (LPCD) will be improved to150 LPCD.

Published: 09th October 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Thousands of water consumers living outside GHMC) and within Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits are going to get adequate drinking water thanks to the completion of ORR Phase-II project. (Photo | Express)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Good news for thousands of water consumers living outside GHMC and within ORR limits falling under the jurisdiction of HMWS&SB are going to get adequate drinking water as the 13 water reservoirs constructed under Phase-II at a cost of Rs 1200 crore will be partially inaugurated by ministers MPs and MLAs in different parts of the city on Monday. About 3.6 lakh new water connections will be provided and water supply will be provided at 135-150 LPCD to all the consumers.

As many as 73 Ground Level Storage Reservoirs (GLSR) of 138 million litres capacity, in lets, outlets, a new pipeline system of 2,988 km providing water connections to BPL families and constructing chlorination rooms is under process. Of the 73 water reservoirs, 23 are ready for commissioning and the rest are in various stages of completion.

The Water board officials said that the benefit of the project is the present per capita supply of 75 to 100 litre per capita per day (LPCD) will be improved to 150 LPCD. There will be enhanced water supply into the system, improved service level benchmarks for the existing consumers and will cover the unserved areas. Alternate day supplies would be achieved for a few areas where presently supply frequency is once in three days and beyond and there will be improvement of pressure in the network and pit taps will be avoided.

The ORR Phase-II project was proposed by the State government to address the decades-old issue of water scarcity, faced by the citizens, as they have been demanding to solve the water supply shortage issue even before statehood. This project aims to provide sufficient water to the population which will increase to 33.92 lakh by 2036.

ORR Phase-II project taken up under two packages

Package-I: Saroornagar, Maheshwaram, Shamshabad, Hayathnagar, Ibrahimpatnam, Ghatkesar and Keesara mandals

Package-II: Rajendranagar, Shamirpet, Medchal, Qutubullapur, RC Puram, Patancheru and Bolarum mandals

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMCdrinking waterORR Ground Level Storage Reservoirs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp