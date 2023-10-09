Telangana BJP to release first list of candidates after October 14

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to announce its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections after October 14. Party sources indicate that a list containing approximately 35 names could be unveiled after the 14th, as there are no auspicious days available before, according to party leaders.

During the candidate selection process in September, the party received a total of 6,006 applications from individuals aspiring for party tickets, said party insiders. However, only 2,832 of these applications were considered. The rejected applications belonged to those who had either submitted multiple applications or expressed a desire to contest from multiple Assembly constituencies.

Currently, approximately 50 per cent of the screening process has been completed by BJP State general secretaries. They will shortlist three candidates from each constituency and forward their names to the party’s central election committee, which will select the final candidates.

The party has decided to exclude mandal-level leaders, sarpanches and local leaders who applied for party tickets during the membership drive. While the party’s central election committee has not yet convened a meeting, sources suggest that those who are the clear choices of the party in many constituencies will likely be included in the initial list of candidates. Amit Shah to address public meeting in Adilabad tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address the ‘Adilabad Jana Garjana’ on October 10 during his visit to Adilabad. His previously planned second public meeting in Rajendranagar has been changed to an intellectuals’ meeting, which is being considered to take place at Imperial Gardens in Sikh Village on the same day, though this venue is yet to be confirmed.

