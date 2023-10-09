Telangana Congress to launch bus yatra on October 15

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a desperate bid to showcase their unity and integrity, the State Congress leaders are all set to embark on a bus yatra covering the length and breadth of the State with the collective leadership on board. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to flag off the bus yatra on October 15. The grand old party is likely to announce its list of candidates after the culmination of this tour, which is planned to project and popularise its six guarantees and other poll promises.

The party’s State unit will also be inviting Rahul Gandhi to attend the bus yatra in the third or fourth week of this month. It is also planning to invite Sonia Gandhi to preside over the closing ceremony. The party has various options before them to kick-start the 10-day bus yatra. Sources privy to the developments said that the party is considering starting the yatra from Jogulamba temple in the Alampur constituency as well as northern parts of the State.

As Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and subsequent Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra were covered by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the party is focusing on the constituencies that were not covered during those two events. The party sources indicated that they would focus more on the northern parts of the State.

PAC meeting on October 10

The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) will be meeting on October 10 to decide on the route map. During the PAC meeting, the leaders are likely to brainstorm on how to take on the BRS government in the State as well as the BJP government at the Centre during their yatra. Meanwhile, the party directed the leaders, who are currently in Delhi lobbying for tickets, to return to their respective constituencies to make the proposed yatra a huge success.

HYDERABAD: In a desperate bid to showcase their unity and integrity, the State Congress leaders are all set to embark on a bus yatra covering the length and breadth of the State with the collective leadership on board. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to flag off the bus yatra on October 15. The grand old party is likely to announce its list of candidates after the culmination of this tour, which is planned to project and popularise its six guarantees and other poll promises. The party’s State unit will also be inviting Rahul Gandhi to attend the bus yatra in the third or fourth week of this month. It is also planning to invite Sonia Gandhi to preside over the closing ceremony. The party has various options before them to kick-start the 10-day bus yatra. Sources privy to the developments said that the party is considering starting the yatra from Jogulamba temple in the Alampur constituency as well as northern parts of the State. As Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and subsequent Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra were covered by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the party is focusing on the constituencies that were not covered during those two events. The party sources indicated that they would focus more on the northern parts of the State.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); PAC meeting on October 10 The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) will be meeting on October 10 to decide on the route map. During the PAC meeting, the leaders are likely to brainstorm on how to take on the BRS government in the State as well as the BJP government at the Centre during their yatra. Meanwhile, the party directed the leaders, who are currently in Delhi lobbying for tickets, to return to their respective constituencies to make the proposed yatra a huge success.