50 days of financial stress, campaign heat to test candidates in Telangana

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Assembly elections looming on the horizon, political parties are ramping up their efforts to connect with the voters in what promises to be a demanding campaign period set to go on for more than 50 days.

The ruling BRS, which already announced candidates for 114 of the 119 segments, is actively engaged in constituency visits and meetings with party workers to lay the groundwork for the upcoming polls.

However, it remains to be seen if the BRS candidates will be able to maintain their campaign tempo and match it with the rivals from other parties, who would be comparatively fresher.

Meanwhile, the Congress is grappling with the challenge of safeguarding its cadre and second-tier leaders from the ruling party’s ‘Operation Akarsh’. Making the party’s task difficult is the fact that there is still a lack of clarity regarding candidatures. This is forcing aspirants to allocate resources for their workers and second-tier leaders, and this uncertainty could potentially lead to exits from the grand old party.

The BJP, while holding a strong traditional vote share in certain constituencies, faces no significant hurdles in maintaining campaign momentum. However, in segments where the party lacks strong or potential leaders, the saffron party remains relatively unconcerned about the ongoing developments.

Both the BRS and Congress are committed to sustaining their momentum over the gruelling over 50-day campaign period. This presents a major financial burden as sources indicate that each candidate is likely to spend Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh per day on campaign expenses, including providing food and covering various other costs.

Interestingly, the Congress and BJP are yet to announce their candidates. This delay automatically gives the candidates a breather as they get some respite from the immediate financial pressures associated with regular rallies, meetings and gatherings, and other campaign expenses.

BIG SHOTS TO GO ALL GUNS BLAZING IN LAST WEEK OF CAMPAIGNING

The last week of campaigning for the Telangana Assembly elections will see electioneering peak in the State as the Congress and BJP are expected to bring in their top guns for the final stretch. With the Rajasthan Assembly elections concluding on November 21, leaders and star campaigners from both parties will have a one-week window to make their mark in Telangana. Given the State’s campaign deadline is November 28, political miracles could happen in the final week. Both the BJP and Congress harbour hopes of securing power in Telangana, and are certain to deploy an array of prominent leaders from across the nation to the State during the last week of November.

From the Congress camp, heavyweights such as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikharjun Kharge, chief ministers from Congress-ruled States and other prominent leaders are expected to address campaign rallies. The BJP will equally intensify its campaign efforts; the party plans appearances by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers from BJP-ruled States and other prominent leaders. The final week of campaigning is expected to be the peak stage of the electoral battle, with all parties vying for every vote in what promises to be a neck-and-neck contest. The last-minute push could prove decisive in a few crucial segments and may well sway the overall outcome.

PEAK STAGE

The final week of campaigning is expected to be the peak stage of the electoral battle, with the parties vying for every vote in what promises to be a neck-and-neck contest. The last-minute push could prove decisive in a few crucial segments and may well sway the overall outcome.

HYDERABAD: With the Assembly elections looming on the horizon, political parties are ramping up their efforts to connect with the voters in what promises to be a demanding campaign period set to go on for more than 50 days. The ruling BRS, which already announced candidates for 114 of the 119 segments, is actively engaged in constituency visits and meetings with party workers to lay the groundwork for the upcoming polls. However, it remains to be seen if the BRS candidates will be able to maintain their campaign tempo and match it with the rivals from other parties, who would be comparatively fresher.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, the Congress is grappling with the challenge of safeguarding its cadre and second-tier leaders from the ruling party’s ‘Operation Akarsh’. Making the party’s task difficult is the fact that there is still a lack of clarity regarding candidatures. This is forcing aspirants to allocate resources for their workers and second-tier leaders, and this uncertainty could potentially lead to exits from the grand old party. The BJP, while holding a strong traditional vote share in certain constituencies, faces no significant hurdles in maintaining campaign momentum. However, in segments where the party lacks strong or potential leaders, the saffron party remains relatively unconcerned about the ongoing developments. Both the BRS and Congress are committed to sustaining their momentum over the gruelling over 50-day campaign period. This presents a major financial burden as sources indicate that each candidate is likely to spend Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh per day on campaign expenses, including providing food and covering various other costs. Interestingly, the Congress and BJP are yet to announce their candidates. This delay automatically gives the candidates a breather as they get some respite from the immediate financial pressures associated with regular rallies, meetings and gatherings, and other campaign expenses. BIG SHOTS TO GO ALL GUNS BLAZING IN LAST WEEK OF CAMPAIGNING The last week of campaigning for the Telangana Assembly elections will see electioneering peak in the State as the Congress and BJP are expected to bring in their top guns for the final stretch. With the Rajasthan Assembly elections concluding on November 21, leaders and star campaigners from both parties will have a one-week window to make their mark in Telangana. Given the State’s campaign deadline is November 28, political miracles could happen in the final week. Both the BJP and Congress harbour hopes of securing power in Telangana, and are certain to deploy an array of prominent leaders from across the nation to the State during the last week of November. From the Congress camp, heavyweights such as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikharjun Kharge, chief ministers from Congress-ruled States and other prominent leaders are expected to address campaign rallies. The BJP will equally intensify its campaign efforts; the party plans appearances by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers from BJP-ruled States and other prominent leaders. The final week of campaigning is expected to be the peak stage of the electoral battle, with all parties vying for every vote in what promises to be a neck-and-neck contest. The last-minute push could prove decisive in a few crucial segments and may well sway the overall outcome. PEAK STAGE The final week of campaigning is expected to be the peak stage of the electoral battle, with the parties vying for every vote in what promises to be a neck-and-neck contest. The last-minute push could prove decisive in a few crucial segments and may well sway the overall outcome.